Greensboro nonprofit discloses temporary layoffs
The Center for Creative Leadership, based in Greensboro, has filed a WARN Act notice with N.C. Commerce Department that between 90 and 120 employees are being laid off in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit said it projects the layoffs to be temporary, but they could last up to six months.
Richard Craver
Cinemark closes two Triad theaters due to COVID-19
The Cinemark movie-theater chain has closed permanently seven venues in North Carolina, including one each in Asheboro, Greensboro and Salisbury, and eliminating a combined 271 jobs.
Cinemark USA Inc. said in a WARN Act notice to the N.C. Commerce Department that the closings, effective March 26, were in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company cited “mandatory closure order in some locations and recommendations of health and safety officials concerns steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
The Asheboro Cinema 7 theater closing affects 20 employees, while Brassfield Cinema Ten had 17 employees, and the Tinseltown USA in Salisbury had 30 employees.
Other theater closings are in Asheville, Charlotte, Matthews and Raleigh.
Richard Craver
Tanger hires executive as part of succession plan
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. said Tuesday it has hired Stephen Yalof as its president and chief operating officer, effective Friday of this week.
Yalof’s hiring is part of Tanger’s executive succession plan in which he will become chief executive in January. Yalof most recently served as chief executive of Simon Premium Outlets.
The board of directors said it “intends to extend” chief executive Steven Tanger’s employment contract through the end of 2023. He will shift to executive chairman in January, while non-executive chairman David Henry will become lead independent director.
Separately, the company said its executive leadership team and board members will reduce temporarily their base salaries and cash retainers, respectively, “in an effort to avoid a workforce reduction and to maintain health-care benefits for all employees.”
Tanger has agreed to a 50% reduction, and the remainder of the company’s named executive officers, including Yalof and the board, have agreed to a 25% reduction. Lesser reductions in salaries and wages for other officers and certain employees will apply.
Richard Craver
Bandwidth plans Raleigh expansion, 1,165 new jobs
Bandwidth Inc., a global provider of communications software, said Tuesday it will expand its Raleigh headquarters by adding 1,165 new jobs over eight years.
The company projects spending at least $103.4 million on capital investments. It has had operations in Raleigh since 2000, where it currently has 750 employees.
Bandwidth’s networking technology is utilized by major names such as Google, Microsoft, Cisco and Zoom. It reported $232.6 million in revenue for 2019, up 14% from 2018.
The company also has significant operations in Denver, Colo., and Rochester, N.Y.
The company has pledged to pay an average total compensation of $96,832 for positions that include research and development, operations, sales, marketing and administration.
Bandwidth has become eligible for up to $32.28 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
