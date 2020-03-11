Greensboro-High Point MSA maintains Site Selection ranking
The Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area was ranked sixth at 28 projects among mid-tier metros — population level 200,000 to 1 million — in Site Selection magazine’s Governor’s Cup competition.
The metro also placed sixth in the South Atlantic region among metros of all sizes, tying with Richmond, Va., and the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area.
Greensboro-High Point was eighth in both categories in the 2018 rankings. It has ranked in the top-10 for mid-tiers for eight consecutive years.
Meanwhile, the Winston-Salem MSA was not ranked in the Top 10 mid-tier metros. It would have needed at least 19 projects to make the list.
Site Selection Magazine recognizes regions and states excelling in economic development each year. Site Selection uses data collected by Conway Analytics, a global database of corporate facility expansion projects.
North Carolina was sixth place nationally in its number of new and expanded economic development projects at 190. Texas was first at 859.
Richard Craver
Hanesbrands’ C9 Champion products available on Amazon
Hanesbrands Inc. said this week it has introduced its C9 Champion performance athleticwear exclusively with Amazon Fashion worldwide as part of a multiyear agreement.
C9 Champion, the line’s value-priced product collection, has more than 100 styles of men’s, women’s and children’s activewear, innerwear and accessories available on Amazon’s online store.
Apparel products include performance activewear and workout wear, including leggings, jackets, T-shirts and shorts, and underwear, socks and sports bras. Other products and accessories include gloves, hats and caps, bags, shoes, and fitness equipment.
Gerald Evans Jr., Hanesbrands’ chief executive, said the Amazon collaboration allows for the C9 Champion product line to be sold globally for the first time.
