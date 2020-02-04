Greensboro apartment complex sells for $33.25M
A Pennsylvania residential real-estate group has paid $33.25 million Wednesday to purchase the Reserve at Bridford apartment complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 232-unit complex at 1404 Bridford Parkway is IPXI MF Bridford Investors LLC, an affiliate of Equus Capital Partners Ltd. of Newton Square, Pa. The seller is CCC Reserve at Bridford LLC of Raleigh.
The complex, which sits on 22.14 acres, was built in 1998.
The purchase is among the most expensive in a Triad apartment buying spree by out-of-state acquirers over the past 18 months.
In December, The N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation spent $46.85 million on two transactions in Greensboro.
First Bancorp spending $40M on share buybacks
First Bancorp said in a regulatory filing Friday that the bank has repurchased a total of 109,000 shares since Jan. 24 at an average price of $35.95 per share for an overall expenditure of $3.9 million.
First Bancorp, a supercommunity bank based in Southern Pines, has increased its Winston-Salem and Triad presence significantly in the past two years with 15 branches in the Triad, including four in Winston-Salem.
On Nov. 19, the bank’s board authorized an updated share-repurchase program to spend up to $40 million by Dec. 31, 2020.
The limit is up from the $25 million limit established Feb. 5, 2019, of which $10 million had been spent by Nov. 19.
3 film production companies gain grant eligibility
The N.C. Commerce Department said Friday that firm-production companies spent more than $167 million in direct in-state expenses during 2019.
The department said it was the most spent on television and film projects in the last five years.
The year concluded with three more N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant recipients completing production: “Halloween Kills,” “The Georgetown Project,” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” The three productions had a direct combined in-state spend of more than $56 million.
Debuting this fall, “Halloween Kills” is the latest installment of the famous Halloween movie series. Filmed in the greater Wilmington area, the project is eligible for a rebate up to $7 million.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” tells the story of the rise and fall of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. The production filmed in the greater Charlotte area and is approved for a rebate of up to $3.7 million.
“The Georgetown Project” is a thriller about a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film. Qualifying for a rebate up to $3.3 million, the Miramax project filmed in the Wilmington area.
Call center closing Charlotte operations, cuts 383 jobs
A call center group, Continuum Global Solutions LLC, has filed a WARN Act notice that it will close operations in Charlotte and eliminate 383 jobs.
The company, based in Dallas, said job cuts will begin on March 31, and the operations at 2745-A Whitehall Park will close April 30.
The company did not give a reason for ending operations.
According to its website, it has 15,500 employees, of which 8,000 are in North America, 4,500 in South America and 1,500 each in Europe/Middle East and in Asia.
