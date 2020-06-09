Greater Winston-Salem hires economic executive
Greater Winston-Salem Inc. said Monday it has hired Laura Johnson Lee as its senior vice president of economic development following a national search.
The hiring is effective in mid-July. Lee will oversee the agency’s initiatives with new and existing businesses. She will serve on its senior management team.
Lee most recently served as business recruitment manager for Economic Development Partnership of N.C., in charge with of attracting new business into the state. Her focus with the partnership was on food and beverage processing and value-added agriculture.
Laura has also held economic development positions in Asheville and Savannah, Ga. She earned an undergraduate degree in communications and entrepreneurship and a masters’ of science in management from Wake Forest University.
Richard Craver
High Point Market plans June 15 reopening
International Market Centers said Monday it plans to reopen its High Point and Las Vegas home furnishings showrooms properties on June 15.
The group said access to the campuses will be open to the trade so long as health and safety protocols are observed. The properties had been restricted to tenants, staff and buyers by appointment-only in compliance with government orders.
On May 21, IMC announced three three-day schedules for the fall High Point Market, beginning Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 21.
The first period runs Oct. 13-15, while the second will be Oct. 16-18 and the third Oct. 19-21.
High Point properties are: 300 E. Green St.; 300 S. Main St.; Commerce & Design Building; Furniture Plaza; Historic Market Square; International Home Furnishings Center (IHFC); Klaussner on Hamilton; Market Square Textile Tower; National Furniture Mart; Plaza Suites; Showplace; the Suites at Market Square; and five on Hamilton Street — 121, 200, 320 and 330 N. Hamilton St., and 129 S. Hamilton St.
When open year-round buying resumes, IMC has developed new contactless registration procedures and is requiring the use of personal protective equipment on campus.
Richard Craver
W-S business sells 15.8-acre Rural Hall site
Winston-Salem Business Inc. has sold a 15.84-acre site in the Rural Hall area to Duke Energy Carolinas LLC, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
Duke Energy paid $350,000 for the vacant property of Forum Parkway.
Richard Craver
Bank of America agrees to COVID-19 relief plan in N.C.
Bank of America Corp. is the first financial institution to agree to participate in the Carolina Relief plan created by the state’s Attorney General’s Office.
The plan is an effort to help customers facing financial hardship related to COVID-19.
Bank of America will allow eligible customers to request: a 90-day grace period on their residential mortgage payments that are not already covered by the federal CARES Act; assistance for payment extensions of auto loan accounts; relief from monthly maintenance fees, overdraft fees and CD early withdrawal penalties (subject to applicable federal regulations); and a moratorium on residential mortgage foreclosures of occupied properties and consumer auto repossessions.
All of the relief assistance would be provided through at least June 30.
Richard Craver
