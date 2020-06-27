GNC closes Hanes Mall store
The GNC retail chain has closed its store at Hanes Mall as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. A sign posted at the mall store advised customers they could go to the store at 222 Summit Square in Winston-Salem.
On Thursday, the retail chain said it would also close its store at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro as part of closings in North Carolina.
The company filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday night in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on business.
It plans to close between 800 and 1,200 stores, including 248 shortly, as it pursues a potential buyer.
The other N.C. stores are: The Arboretum Shopping Center, Blakeney Shop Center and Southpark Mall, all in Charlotte; and Cross Pointe Center in Jacksonville.
Triad Chuck E. Cheese’s not among closings
The Winston-Salem and Greensboro Chuck E. Cheese restaurants have been spared from the initial round closings by the chain, which entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday.
The chain disclosed Friday it is closing the location in Jacksonville as one of 34 open and 11 previously shut down nationwide.
CEC Entertainment Inc. had reopened 266 of its 612 company-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants, the Associated Press reported.
Central Goodwill group buys Greensboro property
Goodwill Industries of Central N.C. Inc. has spent $1.21 million to purchase a 6.68-acre property at 5835 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The seller is KBG LLC of Jamestown.
American Airlines will book flights to capacity
DALLAS — American Airlines said Friday that it will start booking flights to full capacity next week.
The move comes as the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.
United Airlines already does not block any seats. But other major U.S. airlines including Delta and Southwest leave middle seats open or limit bookings to create space between passengers to minimize the risk of contagion.
Stocks sink as virus cases jump
NEW YORK — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street as the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in the U.S. hit an all-time high, stoking worries that the reopening of businesses investors have been banking on to revive the economy will be derailed.
The S&P 500 fell 2.4% Friday.
The Associated Press
