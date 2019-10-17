Gildan plans Eden mill facility, will create 85 jobs
Gildan Activewear Inc. said Wednesday it is expanding its presence in Rockingham County and the Triad by opening a mill operation in Eden.
The Montreal-based company said it will create 85 jobs and make $17 million in capital investments on the 200,000-square-foot facility at 335 Summit Road. The goal is opening operations in the first quarter with hiring already started.
Gildan has production operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200, while it has at least 500 full-time employees in Eden, along with 100 contract workers.
Gildan owns a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center on Meadow Road in Eden, as well as leasing a 500,000-square-foot facility on New Street.
The company has been made eligible for up to $250,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires local matches.
Richard Craver
Lawn-care service company debuts app
Lawn Love, which offers an Uber-type connection for professional lawn-care services, has opened operations in the Triad.
The service allows users to schedule, review, and pay for various types of yard work through the use of a mobile app or website.
Lawn Love is partnering with small lawn-care businesses across the state. The company was founded in San Diego in 2014. It has 20,000 independent lawn-care contractors in 120 metro areas using its app to serve customers.
The company said each independent contractor is fully bonded and insured, and “goes through a rigorous screening process to assess their level of lawn care experience before they can begin work.” For more information, go to https://lawnlove.com
American National Bankshares CFO retiring
American National Bankshares Inc. said Tuesday that William Traynham plans to retire as chief financial officer for medical reasons on Oct. 31.
Jeffrey Farrar, chief operating officer, will take over as chief financial officer on Oct. 31.
American National, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.
The bank recently opened its first full-service Winston-Salem branch at 22 Miller St. adjacent to the Publix grocery store.
Richard Craver
Carter Brothers restaurant site sold
The Carter Brothers barbecue restaurant property at 2305 N. Main St. in High Point has been sold for $1.05 million to an Elon investment group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
Carter Brothers Barbecue Ribs and Catering has two locations in High Point.
The seller is Carter Brothers Holdings LLC and the buyer is Venn 2305 N. Main High Point LLC. The sale was completed Tuesday. Tim Carter, owner of the company, said he plans to keep the restaurant open for “a while” and the new owner is in “no hurry to take the next step.”
