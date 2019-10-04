Fresh Market plans in-person hiring events
The Fresh Market is holding a national holiday hiring event for seasonal and part-time employees from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18-19.
The event will take place at all 160 store locations. Qualified applicants may receive on-the-spot interviews. Applicants may apply online at Careers.TheFreshMarket.com and are encouraged to apply prior the event if possible.
The Fresh Market plans to hire employees for positions across the company.
Richard Craver
Hearing set on two Guilford CON applications
Bethany Medical Center PA and Novant Health Inc. have filed certificate of need applications for new medical facilities in Guilford County with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Bethany proposes moving an ambulatory surgical facility with two GI endoscopy rooms to Peters Endoscopy Center in High Point. The project is expected to cost $175,000 and, if approved, would be completed in March.
Novant proposes opening a diagnostic center, Triad Breast Imaging Center, in Greensboro. The project is expected to cost $1.66 million and would be completed in October 2020.
Public hearings for these projects will be held consecutively on Oct. 16, beginning at 11 a.m., in the Horseshoe conference room in the Guilford County Old Courthouse, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro.
Real-estate group buys 2 Greensboro warehouses
A Raleigh industrial real-estate group has paid $2.35 million to buy two adjacent buildings on Thurston Avenue in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Stratus Properties LLC, while the seller is Orion Industrial One LLC, also of Raleigh. The property at 3005 Thurston is 30,350 square feet and once served as a Goodyear wholesale tire center. The property at 3003 Thurston is 20,800 square feet.
Richard Craver
U.S. stocks notch gains as job report allays worries
WASHINGTON — Wall Street ended a choppy week of trading with a broad rally that drove the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 370 points higher. The gains Friday also gave the S&P 500 index its best day in seven weeks, though the benchmark index still finished with its third straight weekly loss.
Technology, health care and financial stocks powered much of the rally, which was spurred by a mixed job market report that allayed concerns of slowing economic growth following weak data earlier in the week.
The Associated Press
Fed chairman: Goal is to keep economy in ‘good place’
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that the U.S. economy is facing some risks at the moment, but overall it is in a “good place” and the Fed’s main job is to “keep it there as long as possible.”
Powell noted that unemployment is at a half-century low and inflation is running close to the Fed’s 2% target.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.