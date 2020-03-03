Fresh Market names Potter CEO
The Fresh Market Inc. said Monday its board of directors has named Jason Potter as chief executive, effective immediately,
Potter replaces Larry Appel, who resigned after 2½ years as chief executive of the Greensboro grocery-store chain owned by Apollo Global Management.
Potter has over 30 years of experience in the grocery industry, including 26 years with Sobeys, most recently as executive vice president of operations. Sobeys operates under the Sobeys, Safeway, Foodland and Thrifty brands.
The company said Nov. 25 it will keep its headquarters in Greensboro and add 53 jobs for a total of 301. The decision was made days after the company was made eligible for $707,000 in local performance-based incentives and $500,000 from the One North Carolina Fund.
Harris Teeter to close store in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Harris Teeter is closing its store at 4640 W. Market St. in Greensboro by the end of the month.
A release from Harris Teeter states, “After careful consideration and strategic market review, Harris Teeter announced today that it will close its West Market Street location ... on or before March 28.”
The company will offer the store’s employees the opportunity to transfer to other locations.
Harris Teeter announced last week that all of its stores will no longer be open 24 hours. Stores will now close at midnight and reopen 5 or 6 a.m., depending on the store.
“A variety of factors play into these decisions such as, customer shopping trends, community landscape, lease requirements, as well as other economic considerations,” spokeswoman Danna Robinson said. “We see this shift as an alignment with many other retailers in the grocery industry.”
Robinson said no jobs are being eliminated as part of the reduced store hours.
Timberlake office sold for $800,000
The Bob Timberlake corporate-office property in Lexington has been purchased for $800,000 by a Lexington group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer of the 24,600-square-foot building at 1660 E. Center St. Extension is UpTown Investments LLC. Randy Stiltner is listed as managing member, according to a corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.
The seller is Golden Crescent Investment Corp., an affiliate of Leonard Craver Realty.
Group spends $882K on Kernersville tract
A Charlotte residential real-estate group has spent $882,000 to buy a portion of a vacant 8.51-acre lot off 1035 Glennview Drive in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer is an affiliate of The Keith Corp. The seller is Prime Property LLC of Kernersville.
The property is near Union Cross Road at the exit ramp on the south side of Interstate 40.
W-S group spends $1.8M in Greensboro
A Winston-Salem real-estate company paid $1.8 million for a tract off West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
Gemcap Development LLC is the buyer. West Wendover Land Development LLC, an affiliate of commercial real-estate firm Collett & Associates of Charlotte, is the seller.
