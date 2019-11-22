Forsyth rental properties portfolio sells for $2.8M
A Delaware real-estate company has made a slight profit on the buying and selling of 27 residences in Forsyth County.
SFR MT LLC, with a mailing address of 1209 Orange St., Wilmington, Del., spent $2.77 million on the properties, according to a September 2018 Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.
SFR sold the properties for $2.79 million on Thursday, according to a filing.
In both instances, the other party involved in the transaction was an affiliate of Conrex Residential Property Management of Charleston, S.C. Conrex lists on its website that it is a buyer and landlord of rental housing in 16 metropolitan statistical areas in the Southeast and Midwest, including the Triad, Charlotte and the Triangle.
The transaction involves the following Winston-Salem properties: 206 Cassell St.; 234 Montpelier Drive; 355 Parkwood Ave.; 421 Forest Hill Ave.; 1107 Edenwood Drive; 1300 Watson Ave.; 1628 Thompson Drive; 2925 Borg Road; 3130 Woodfin Place; 3774 Danube Drive; 3932 Gracemont Drive; 4624 Kings Gate Drive; 4659 Ogburn Ave.; 5113 Tall Tree Court; 6630 El Rancho Drive; 317 Cheltenham Drive; 1036 Shalimar Drive; 2829 Drewry Lane; 3120 Apollo Drive; 4025 Avera Ave.; 5916 Stoneybrook Circle; and 205 Forest Hill Ave. in Winston-Salem.
The transaction also included: 1510 Sauratown Road in Germanton; 780 Bundaberg Lane and 7620 Pine St., both in Rural Hall; and 7309 Oak Park Court in Pfafftown.
Richard Craver
American National board declares 27-cent dividend
The board of directors for American National Bankshares Inc. declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents for its common stock.
The dividend is payable Dec. 20, to shareholders registered as of Dec. 6.
American National, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.
The bank recently opened its first full-service Winston-Salem branch at 22 Miller St. adjacent to the Publix grocery store.
Richard Craver
N.C. behavioral health group sold to La. provider
Seaside Healthcare, a behavioral healthcare service corporation based in Shreveport, La., said Thursday it has acquired mental health service company Strategic Interventions Inc.
The deal was completed Nov. 1. Donna Duggins will serve as executive director of Strategic Interventions.
Strategic Interventions is based in Marion and has treatment facilities in Greensboro, Marion, Morganton, Warrenton and Yadkinville.
Its services includes offering Assertive Community treatment teams that provide behavioral health care. The teams include psychiatrists, nurses, employment specialists and substance-use specialists.
Services are offered around the clock and involve medication management, locating housing and finding educational opportunities or jobs.
Strategic also provides a Psychosocial Rehabilitation program that assists with skill-development, pre-vocational training, supported employment, supportive rehabilitation counseling, skills teaching and practice, resource development, and peer support.
