Former Wells Fargo CEO takes senior adviser job
Timothy Sloan, the former chief executive of Wells Fargo & Co. until he resigned in March 2019, has been named as a senior adviser for Fortress Investment Group LLC of New York.
Fortress is a global investment manager with approximately $41.5 billion of assets under management as of Sept. 30.
Sloan will provide advice and counsel to the senior leadership team of the firm and will be active on its investment committees. Sloan is based in the firm’s Los Angeles office.
Pete Briger, Fortress Principal’s co-chief executive, said in a statement that “our funds and our investors will benefit from Tim’s deep experience, his intellectual rigor and proven commercial instincts, and the breadth of his industry relationships around the globe.”
Sloan resigned after 2½ years amid increasing pressure from investors and members of Congress to resolve the bank’s multiple financial, legal and reputation woes.
Sloan replaced John Stumpf, who was allowed to retire as chairman and chief executive a month after the fraudulent customer-account scandal erupted in September 2016.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo ends financing for Arctic oil, gas projects
Wells Fargo & Co. became the third major U.S. bank to announce it will not support financing for oil and gas projects in the Arctic.
The bank identified the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge on Alaska’s North Slope as an area where it will not invest, The Anchorage Daily News reported Monday.
Wells Fargo joined The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the decision not to provide future investment funding for Arctic oil projects. Goldman Sachs announced its policy in December, and JPMorgan followed in February.
Wells Fargo said the decision was “part of a larger 2018 risk-based decision to forego participation in any project-specific transaction in the region. Our policy applies only to project finance in the region.”
The disclosure comes as the Trump administration takes steps to lease tracts in the refuge’s coastal plain, setting the stage for drilling approved by Congress in 2017.
Conservation groups and Gwich’in tribal members have pressed banks to reject support for investments in the refuge as part of a larger plan to combat climate change.
The Associated Press
Hooker Furniture board declares 16-cent dividend
The board of directors for Hooker Furniture Corp. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share.
The dividend is payable March 31 to shareholders registered as of March 17.
Richard Craver
Greensboro Red Roof Inn site sells for $4.05 million
The Red Roof Inn property at 2101 West Meadowview Road in Greensboro has been sold for $4.05 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 3.03-acre property is Radhaswami Investments LLC of Roanoke Rapids, while the buyer is an affiliate of Westmont Hospitality Group of Houston.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.