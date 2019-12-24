Forbes ranks N.C. again as best state for business
North Carolina has retained its top ranking in a prominent business-climate study, this time Forbes magazine’s Best States for Business.
It is the third consecutive year that North Carolina has topped the Forbes list, which focuses on six categories: business costs; labor supply; regulatory environment; economic climate; growth prospects; and quality of life.
North Carolina was ranked first in regulatory environment.
Texas was second overall, followed by Utah, Virginia and Florida.
In July, North Carolina was third in CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business behind Virginia and Texas.
Business-climate rankings have evolved over the past 12 years into a cottage industry that states and often politicians use to spotlight their marketplaces and boast of their economic prowess.
Richard Craver
Advance Auto Parts acquires DieHard brand
Advance Auto Parts Inc., based in Raleigh, said Monday it has paid $200 million in cash to buy Sears’ iconic DieHard brand from Transform Holdco LLC.
Advance acquires the right to sell DieHard batteries, as well as expand the DieHard brand into other automotive and vehicular categories.
The deal allows Transformco, the parent company of Sears, to sell DieHard brand batteries through its existing channels.
“DieHard has the highest brand awareness and regard of any automotive battery brand in North America and will enable Advance to build a leadership position within the critical battery category,” Tom Greco, Advance’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.
Transformco plans to introduce DieHard-branded products in non-automotive categories, such as sporting goods, lawn and garden and work wear.
Richard Craver
Local Quality Inn property sold for $3.85 million
The Quality Inn property off Akron Drive in Winston-Salem has been sold for $3.85 million to a Greensboro hospitality group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer of the 3.28-acre site at 531 Akron Drive is Avant Hospitality LLC. The seller is That Classic American Hotels LLC.
Richard Craver
Jefferson company sells High Point site for $1.19 million
A Jefferson real-estate group has sold a 1.66-acre property in High Point for $1.19 million to a Charlotte group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The seller of the property off Greensboro Road is Jemsite Development LLC.
The buyer is C4 Cstore Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Crosland Southeast.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.