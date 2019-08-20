First Reliance plans to move branch to Stratford Road
First Reliance Bancshares Inc., based in Florence, S.C., is seeking permission to move its Winston-Salem branch to 536 S. Stratford Road, according to a filing with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
The bank currently operates its branch at 3069 Trenwest Drive, Suite 101.
The Stratford Road location once served as a branch for High Point Bank and Trust before it was bought by BNC Bancorp in 2016. BNC was subsequently bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners in 2017. The branch has not been in use since BNC closed it in 2016.
First Reliance is the 18th bank with at least one branch in Forsyth County, as well as the 21st in the Winston-Salem metropolitan area. The bank has Andy McDowell as city executive for Winston-Salem.
Overall, First Reliance had $635 million in total assets as of June 30 with 10 branches in South Carolina and the Winston-Salem branch as its lone N.C. office.
Richard Craver
Lowe’s Cos. board declares 55-cent quarterly dividend
The board of directors for Lowe’s Cos. Inc. declared Friday a quarterly cash dividend of 55 cents.
The dividend is payable Nov. 6 to shareholders registered as of Oct. 23.
The company said separately it would sell more than 10,000 licensed National Football League-branded merchandise items on www.Lowes.com/NFL as part of a partnership tied to the NFL’s 100th season celebration.
Featured merchandise will include grills and grill accessories; rugs, wall art, lamps, furniture, throws and bedding; drinkware, hard and soft coolers and barware; flags and statues; automotive decals, license plates, flags and mats; pet collars, jerseys and toys; and holiday ornaments and inflatables.
Lowe’s also renewed separate partnerships with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.
Richard Craver
Greensboro medical facility sells for $4.5 million
A Greensboro medical-provider facility at 1210 New Garden Road has been sold for $4.55 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is 1210 New Garden Road LLC of Shelburne, Vt. The seller is Levy Partners I LLC of Charlotte.
The main tenant for the 16,008-square-foot facility is Eagle Physicians and Associates PA.
Richard Craver
Thomasville Dialysis Center gains eight stations
Thomasville Dialysis Center has received a certificate of need from state health regulators to add eight dialysis stations, according to an N.C. Division of Human Service Regulation filing Monday.
The center will add four new stations and four will be relocated from High Point Kidney Center for a total of 32 stations in Thomasville.
The project has a capital investment cost of $862,000. The certificate was issued July 16.
Surgical Center of Greensboro reached a settlement with state health regulators to gain a certificate of need to transfer two ambulatory surgical centers into a $22.9 million facility. The certificate was issued July 10.
The centers are being moved from 1211 Virginia St. and 1101 Carolina St to a new facility, as well as adding two procedure rooms.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo closing drive-thru in High Point
Wells Fargo & Co. is closing a remote drive-thru branch in High Point at 203 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a U.S. Comptroller of the Currency filing Friday.
The bank also is closing a branch at 216 West Ave. in Kannapolis. The facilities are among 14 that Wells Fargo is shutting down nationwide.
Richard Craver