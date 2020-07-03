First Horizon completes IberiaBank deal
First Horizon National Corp. said Thursday it has completed its $3.9 billion all-stock purchase of IberiaBank of Lafayette, La.
The Memphis, Tenn., bank also confirmed plans to complete the transfer of nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad over the weekend of July 17. The bank said it would have more details Monday.
First Horizon now has $79 billion in assets and gains a presence in three states: Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas. First Horizon has branches in 15 of the top-20 metropolitan statistical areas in the Southeast, including the Triad, Charlotte and the Triangle.
First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the 28-branch SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
The Winston-Salem branches affected by the divestiture are at 2006 S. Hawthorne Road, 2801 Reynolda Road, 101 S. Stratford Road, and 4306 N. Liberty St. The other five branches are: 5361 U.S. 158 in Bermuda Run; 1000 S. Main St. in Kernersville; 880 Yadkinville Road in Mocksville; 2820 Old Hollow Road in Walkertown; and 200 S. State St. in Yadkinville.
With the transaction, First Horizon goes from four to eight branches in Winston-Salem and from six to 11 in Forsyth County.
Richard Craver
Greensboro industrial campus bought for $4.5 million
A Greenville, S.C., commercial real-estate group has spent $4.5 million to buy a three-building industrial campus at 8717 W. Market St. in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer is an affiliate of NAI Earle Furman, while the seller is DDC Properties LLC of Greensboro. The property contains 30 acres.
Richard Craver
Seven regional communities gain Main Street America status
Seven Triad and Northwest North Carolina communities have been selected as participants in the 2020 Accredited Main Street America program.
Accredited status is Main Street America’s highest tier of recognition, “signifying a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and showcasing a proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street approach.”
Regional communities gaining recognition are Burlington, Eden, Elkin, Elon, Lexington, North Wilkesboro and Reidsville.
Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts. It includes standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, securing an operating budget, tracking programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
Richard Craver
Triad Stage facility sells for $800,000
A Burlington group has spent $800,000 to purchase the Triad Stage Scene Shop facility in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer is West Egg Inc., while Triad Stage Inc. is the seller.
The 30,800-square-foot facility is at 1724 Holbrook St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.