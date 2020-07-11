First Bancorp continues expansion in Triangle
First Bancorp said Thursday it is opening its first branch in downtown Cary as part of its expansion into the Triangle marketplace.
First Bancorp is a supercommunity bank based in Southern Pines. The bank has increased its Winston-Salem and Triad presence significantly in the past two years with four and 15 branches, respectively.
The bank has plans to open a regional headquarters off Six Forks Road in Raleigh in early 2021, as well as a second branch in Fuquay-Varina. It currently has six branches in the Triangle.
Altogether, the bank has total assets of $6.4 billion and 101 branches in the Carolinas.
Richard Craver
Wall Street rallies to cap erratic week
NEW YORK — Optimism returned to Wall Street on Friday, and stocks rallied to cap a shaky week dogged by worries that rising coronavirus counts may halt the economy’s recent upswing.
The S&P 500 climbed 1%, and the biggest gains came from cruise ship operators, airlines, banks and other companies that most need the economy to continue to reopen and strengthen. After starting Friday with modest drops, stocks and Treasury yields erased their declines to drive higher. In a signal of rising expectations for the economy, the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose more than the rest of the market, up 1.7%.
The Associated Press
U.S. wholesale prices fall in June as food costs plunged
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.2% in June as food costs dropped sharply, offsetting a big increase in energy prices.
The Labor Department said the drop in its Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a 0.4% gain in May. Wholesale prices have fallen in four of the past five months.
The country has been pushed into a deep recession which is expected to see the economy shrink in the April-June quarter by a record-shattering amount. That downturn, triggered by efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to keep inflation under control.
The Associated Press
EU says ‘significant divergences’ remain in Brexit talks
BRUSSELS — EU and U.K. negotiators have yet to find a way to overcome “significant divergences” in their attempt to seal a post-Brexit compromise.
Following Britain’s departure from the European Union’s institutions on Jan. 31, the two sides are trying to secure a new trade deal before the end of the year, when Britain will effectively exit the EU’s tariff-free economic zone.
Negotiations have proved to be difficult since the parties disagree on regulations for businesses and for the fishing industry, with the U.K. adamantly opposed to EU demands for long-term access to British waters.
The Associated Press
