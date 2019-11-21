First Bancorp board raises dividend, adds to buybacks
The board of directors of First Bancorp declared Tuesday an 18-cent cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend was raised from 12 cents a share.
The dividend is payable Jan. 24 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 31.
The board also authorized amending the bank’s share-repurchase program to allow for spending up to $40 million through Dec. 31, 2020. The previous authorization was for up to $25 million, of which the bank spent $10 million.
“As a result of high levels of earnings, the company’s capital position has increased significantly and provided us the opportunity to increase the dividend rate and to consider share repurchases if they are believed to be beneficial to shareholders,” said Richard Moore, the bank’s chief executive.
First Bancorp, a supercommunity bank based in Southern Pines, has increased its Winston-Salem and Triad presence significantly in the past two years with four and 15 branches, respectively.
Richard Craver
Aeropostale announces seasonal hiring plans
Aeropostale said Wednesday it plans to hire nearly 6,000 seasonal workers for the holiday shopping season, up by 600 over last year.
Part-time employees will receive a 30% merchandise discount at Aeropostale stores and a 50% discount at Nautica locations, as well as other perks.
The retailer has a store at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro.
For more information or to apply online, go to https://www.aeropostale.com/aeropostale-careers/stores-corporate.html.
Richard Craver
Stake Center Locating gains financial investment
Stake Center Locating Inc., a Kernersville-based provider of utility and fiber-optic network locating services, said Tuesday it has completed the recapitalization of the company through a financial investment by private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners.
Sun Capital lists Stake Center among its portfolio companies on its website.
The new capital structure includes both an extension in the maturity of a term loan and an increase and extension in Stake Center’s revolving line of credit.
As a result, the company said its cost of capital “has been significantly reduced.”
Stake Center officials said the new capital structure “will provide significant liquidity to accelerate (its) strong growth with current and new customers,” such as with large fiber-optic networks and natural gas systems.
The recapitalization comes one year after Stake Center and S&N Locating Services LLC combined.
Stake Center currently operates in 48 states and has more than 700 employees and field personnel.
