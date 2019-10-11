Federal judge returns BB&T lawsuit to state court in Va.
A federal court judge in Virginia ruled Thursday that a harassment case brought against BB&T Corp. by a former teller should return to state court.
The case involves Mytreccia Stockton, who worked as a part-time teller at BB&T’s branch in Ridgeway, Va.
Stockton’s lawsuit accuses the bank of permitting “harassment” and “ridicule” that include comments about her “outfit choices,” style of hair and makeup.” Stockton claimed she was singled out by supervisors and harassed by employees before she was terminated on June 13, 2017.
She filed her lawsuit on April 5 in Henry County General District Court. BB&T filed a request June 14 to have the case sent to the Western District of Virginia, as well as a request to dismiss the complaint.
Judge Jackson Kiser ruled to deny BB&T’s dismissal request and approve Stockton’s remand request, saying “Courts generally disfavor removal jurisdiction, particularly when a case involves substantial questions of state law.”
BB&T declined to comment on the judge’s ruling. The judge’s ruling had that BB&T claimed the Virginia Human Rights Act “does not apply to it because it has too many employees. … Jurisdiction is determined based on what the plaintiffs alleges in the complaint, not on the defenses raised.”
Richard Craver
Furniture market showroom owner buys property
International Market Centers, owner and operator of the main home furnishings showrooms in High Point and Las Vegas, said Friday it has entered into an agreement to buy the 50,542-square-foot showroom building at 121 N. Hamilton St. in downtown High Point. The deal is scheduled to close on Nov. 1.
“This acquisition extends IMC’s overall showroom footprint in High Point and supports our position in the North Hamilton District in particular,” said Scott Eckman, president of furniture and home décor leasing for IMC.
With this purchase, IMC would own 17 properties in High Point, including 121, 200, 320 and 330 N. Hamilton St., and 129 S. Hamilton St.
Other properties include: 300 E. Green St.; 300 S. Main St.; Commerce & Design Building; Furniture Plaza; Historic Market Square; International Home Furnishings Center; Klaussner on Hamilton; Market Square Textile Tower; National Furniture Mart; Plaza Suites; Showplace; and the Suites at Market Square.
Altogether, IMC owns and operates nearly 20 million square feet of showroom space in High Point, N.C., Las Vegas and Atlanta.
United plans Bombardier 50-seat flights from PTI
United Airlines said Thursday it will begin selling Saturday tickets at Piedmont Triad International Airport for flights using its 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-550 aircraft. Flights would begin on Oct. 27.
The CRJ-550 is the world’s only 50-seat regional aircraft to offer first-class seating and other premium amenities, including: space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board; a self-serve refreshment center for United First customers featuring a wide assortment of snacks and beverages; additional legroom per seat; and United Wi-Fi. service.
The PTI service initially will cover United’s flights to Chicago’s O’Hare airport.
Additional cities will be added over the coming weeks from United hubs in New York/Newark and Washington Dulles.
