Feds: eBay staff harassed newsletter publishers
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Six former eBay Inc. employees have been charged with waging an extensive campaign to terrorize and intimidate the editor and publisher of an online newsletter with threats and disturbing deliveries to their home, including live spiders and cockroaches.
Authorities said Monday that the employees set out to terrorize the Massachusetts couple who ran the newsletter with threatening messages and deliveries because executives were upset about the newsletter’s coverage of the company. The committee formed by the company’s board of directors to oversee the investigation said eBay “took these allegations very seriously from the outset” and “moved quickly investigate thoroughly and take appropriate action.”
BP takes $17.5B hit due to pandemic issues
LONDON — Energy company BP says it is writing off up to $17.5 billion from its oil and gas assets.
It will also review its plans to develop oil wells as the COVID-19 pandemic hits demands. BP says the crisis is accelerating its goal of decreasing its reliance on fossil fuels, something that analysts say will become more common across the industry. The CEO said Monday that the pandemic is forcing the company to face the long-term impact on the economy and the likelihood of weaker demand for a longer period of time. The company pledged in February to become a net-zero company by 2050.
Europe’s borders reopen; longer road for tourism
BERLIN — Many European countries are reopening borders to each other after three months of coronavirus closures, restoring freedom of movement that was interrupted abruptly in March. But some restrictions persist, and it’s unclear how keen Europeans will be to travel this summer.
The continent is still mostly closed to Americans, Asians and other international tourists. Border checks were dropped Monday in Germany, France and elsewhere, nearly two weeks after Italy opened its frontiers. Countries in the European Union and a few non-EU nations, such as Switzerland, aren’t expected to start opening to international visitors until at least next month. Even inside Europe, there is caution after 182,000 virus-linked deaths.
Bezos may testify on Big Tech, but with other CEOs
WASHINGTON — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is willing to testify to the congressional panel investigating the market dominance of Big Tech, but along with other tech industry CEOs, lawyers for the company say, according to a published report.
Last month, leaders of the House Judiciary Committee asked Bezos to testify to address possible misleading statements by the company on its competition practices. They threatened a subpoena if he didn’t agree voluntarily to appear. Amazon is willing to make “the appropriate executive” available to testify — including Bezos with other tech CEOs at a hearing, an attorney for Amazon told the lawmakers in a letter, The Wall Street Journal reported.
