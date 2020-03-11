FDA sends e-cigarette warning letters
The Food and Drug Administration issued 22 warning letters Tuesday to small online and brick-and-mortar electronic-cigarette manufacturers and some stores in national convenience-store chains.
The warning letters follow up on FDA restrictions that went into effect Feb. 6 that ban the sale of cartridge-based electronic nicotine-delivery system products aside from menthol and tobacco flavorings. Those products do not have FDA marketing authorization and are considered as illegal to sell at retail.
Under this policy, companies that do not cease manufacture, distribution and sale of these unauthorized tobacco products risk FDA regulatory actions ranging from warning letters to injunction, seizure and/or civil money-penalty actions.
Manufacturers that received a warning letter are: ProSmoke, based in Illinois; Apollo Future Technology Inc., based in California; Global Tobacco LLC, based in Texas; Premium Manufacturing Facility, based in Virginia; WhiteLightning USA, based in Florida; and United Tobacco Vapor Group, based in Georgia.
Richard Craver
Wake Forest plans new online MBA program
Wake Forest University School of Business and Kaplan Inc. announced Tuesday a partnership to add a new online MBA program.
The program will be offered with curriculum designed and implemented by Wake Forest’s School of Business faculty and leadership. Kaplan will provide online and technological enablement and analytics to support enrollment and student success.
The new online program provides the flexibility for students to begin classes at multiple times during the year, with terms starting in September, January and May. The first set of classes will begin in September.
For more information, go to www.onlinemba.business.wfu.edu.
Richard Craver
Saudi Arabia increases oil output to record high
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco says it will increase its oil production to 12.3 million barrels a day in April, a record amount.
Tuesday’s move makes good on the country’s promise over the weekend to increase output, after Russia refused to cooperate on cutting production. In a filing made Tuesday, Aramco said that the increase in production represents a rise of 300,000 barrels per day. The company said the increase would start on April 1.
The Associated Press
Senate energy bill falls apart over coolants
WASHINGTON — A sweeping Senate energy package touted as a “down payment” on fighting climate change is falling apart amid a push to limit coolants used in air conditioners and refrigerators. The bill is widely supported, but stalled this week amid a dispute over a proposed amendment to impose a 15-year phasedown of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFC’s, that are used as coolants in refrigerators and air conditioners.
