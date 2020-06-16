FCC calls long T-Mobile outage ‘unacceptable’
NEW YORK — The head of the U.S. communications regulator said T-Mobile’s nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was “unacceptable” and that the Federal Communications Commission will investigate.
The FCC has fined telecom companies in the past for network outages.
T-Mobile, one of the country’s three largest wireless service providers, said it had a “voice and text issue” that began around noon EDT Monday. The company blamed an internet-traffic issue that caused problems with its network for the outage. AT&T and Verizon said their networks were working normally.
Insurers told to cover COVID vaccine — no copays
WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say they expect health insurance companies will cover vaccines for COVID-19 without charging copays, once those vaccines are approved and become available.
At a briefing for reporters Tuesday, a senior Trump administration official said the government has been talking with insurers about offering vaccines at no cost to patients. The industry earlier made a similar commitment to cover testing for the coronavirus without charging copays. In the case of vaccines, insurers generally have a strong financial interest to provide coverage. The Affordable Care Act also requires them to cover preventive services at no cost to patients.
Businesses ask patrons to waive right to sue
WASHINGTON — Many businesses are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19.
Businesses are afraid they could face lawsuits even if they follow social distancing and other government guidelines as they reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns.
Lawyers say it depends on state law whether the waivers can be enforced. And worker advocates say the waiver forms force employees to make the difficult choice between returning to work and signing away their legal rights.
Dog-like robots now on sale for $75,000
NEW YORK — You can now buy one of those animal-like robots made famous on YouTube — so long as you don’t plan to use it to harm or intimidate anyone.
Boston Dynamics on Tuesday started selling its four-legged Spot robots online for just under $75,000 each. The agile robots can walk, climb stairs and open doors.
But people who buy them online must agree not to intentionally use them as a weapon or arm them with one, among other conditions. Boston Dynamics has been developing its dexterous robots through decades of military-funded research but is selling them commercially for the first time.
