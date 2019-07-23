Egger begins installing production equipment
in Lexington
Egger Wood Products began installing equipment Friday for its $700 million production plant in Davidson County — its first U.S. factory.
The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for its 770-job project. The first step was building its North American corporate offices that features 80 work places and improve access for architects, designers, wholesalers and home-furnishings customers to the company’s range of wood-based products and cutting-edge designs.
Particleboard manufacturing production is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2020 at the Lexington factory. The project is the first large development in the county-owned I-85 Corporate Center near Linwood.
Egger, based in St. Johann in the Tyrol province of Austria, said the first phase is expected to take six years, with 400 jobs and a $300 million investment.
It has hired more than 100 employees and plans to be at the 200 threshold by year’s end. Current job opportunities include construction, human resources, sales/marketing and technical/production departments.
Overall, the project is estimated to require three phases and 15 years to complete. The company recently began its second round of an apprentice training program with Davidson County Community College.
FDA approves 9 generic versions of drug Lyrica
TRENTON, N.J. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first generic copies of a popular, pricey pill for nerve pain.
The agency on Monday said it approved nine generic versions of Pfizer Inc.’s Lyrica.
It is also used for seizures and fibromyalgia, a condition that causes chronic, widespread pain.
Lyrica, approved in 2004, is Pfizer’s second bestseller, with sales last year of $4.6 billion. The heavily advertised drug costs about $460 to $720 per month without insurance, depending on the pharmacy. Prices can vary widely.
Prices for generic versions range from about $140 to $370 per month, according to the drug price comparison site GoodRx.
Oak Ridge group spends $2.82M on parcels
An Oak Ridge company has paid $2.82 million to purchase four parcels in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer is King’s Landing LLC, also doing business at Kings Landing of S.C. LLC. The seller is Elite Property Investments LLC of Bakersfield, Calif.
The properties are at 703, 705, 707 and 719 Park Lawn Court, an industrial park near Business 40.
The 703, 705 and 707 properties contain a combined 61,329 square feet in three buildings on 1.27 acres.
Hotels caught in fight over housing detainees
DETROIT — Hotels are facing pressure from advocacy groups and unions after the federal government said it may use their rooms to house detained migrants.
Major hotel companies said they’re against it after the Trump administration announced immigration arrests targeting families last weekend and mentioned the possibility of using hotels. The acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement says that without the option, families may be separated.
