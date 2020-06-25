Downtown Winston-Salem complex adds retail tenants
Link Apartments’ Innovation Quarter complex has signed three retail tenants: Cycle Your City, DeBeen Espresso and The Butcher’s Block. Each business is independently owned.
Cycle Your City is a bicycle accessory and repair shop that has been in Winston-Salem since 2015.
Officials signed a lease for a 1,280-square-foot space.
DeBeen Espresso will serve coffee, gelato, and baked goods, and will occupy a 1,363-square-foot space.
This is their second Triad location including one in High Point.
The Butcher’s Block serves high-quality meats and fresh seafood at affordable prices, along with other local North Carolina products.
This will be their second location, and they will occupy a 3,840-square-foot space.
The complex provides 344 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments adjacent to Bailey Park.
Grubb Properties also owns Link Apartments Brookstown and the future Link Apartments 4th Street, which is under construction.
Richard Craver
Truist converts High Point baseball field to its brand
Truist Financial Corp. continued Wednesday the conversion of the branding of North Carolina sports venues from BB&T to Truist.
The High Point Rockers said BB&T Point will be converted to Truist Point this summer.
The transition comes as a continuation of its naming rights partnership with the independent Atlantic League franchise.
The rebranding will begin in late June and will include: updating signage throughout the stadium, including indoor and outdoor signage; new street banners; and staff apparel.
On June 18, Truist converted BB&T Ballpark near downtown Winston-Salem to Truist Stadium. The transition will finish by the end of the summer. This will be the Winston-Salem Dash’s 10th year in the stadium.
In January, the Atlanta Braves saw SunTrust Park turn into Truist Park. BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte (home to Triple-A team and fellow White Sox affiliate Charlotte Knights) became Truist Field earlier in June.
Richard Craver
Rural warehouse property sells for $1 million
A Canadian industrial real-estate company has spent $1 million to buy a 51,728-square-foot warehouse property in Rural Hall, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the 8.62-acre property at 8640 Broad St. is Lecol Real Estate US Inc. of Stoffville, Ontario.
The seller is M.J. Slimser Corp. of Rural Hall.
Richard Craver
Colonial Self Storage property bought for $900,000
The Colonial Self Storage property in Winston-Salem has been sold to a Raleigh real-estate group for $900,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing last week.
The buyer of the 3.5-acre property at 4867 Country Club Road is an affiliate of DaVinci Lock.
The seller is Colonial Self Storage of Country Club, based in Winston-Salem.
