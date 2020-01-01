Dollar General property sold for $1.77M
A California commercial real-estate group has spent $1.77 million to purchase a 2.3-acre site that contains a Dollar General store in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer of the 9,100-square-foot property at 3103 Kernersville Road is Oakpartners LLC of San Mateo, Calif.
The seller is Teramore Development LLC of Thomasville, Ga.
Richard Craver
Tru by Hilton hotel brand debuts in Burlington
The Hilton hotel chain said Monday that it has opened a Tru by Hilton-branded facility in Burlington. The 101-room, five-story hotel is located at 982 Kirkpatrick Road. It is owned and operated by Parks Hospitality Group.
It is the first Tru by Hilton property in the Triad. Beyond typical hotel services, the facility features: mobile check-in; a digital key; free WiFi; remote printing; social media wall, lobby tablets and accessibility to outlets everywhere. It also offers a fitness center with barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear.
Richard Craver
O’Charley’s chain buys Greensboro property
The O’Charley’s restaurant chain has spent $1.6 million to buy the property at 4505 Landover Ave. in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing on Monday.
The Nashville, Tenn., restaurant chain bought the property from an affiliate of commercial real-estate company Stone Capital of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Another affiliate of Stone Capital spent $5.57 million on Dec. 13 to purchase the location of a Carvana dealership, a 3.61-acre site at 4830 Koger Blvd. in Greensboro.
3 Greensboro apartment complexes sold for $5.7M
A New York residential real-estate group has spent a combined $5.7 million to purchase three Greensboro apartment complexes, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings.
The buyers are affiliates of Addison Partners. The seller is James Merritt of Greensboro. The transactions were completed Dec. 19.
The sale prices for the complexes were: 62-unit Nottingham Apartments at 4254 United St. ($2.23 million); 72-unit Peppertree Apartments at 4311 Trinity Ave. ($2.03 million); and 44-unit Guilford Place at 320 Guilford College Road ($1.44 million).
Richard Craver
Home-price gains accelerate in October
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose faster in October than the previous month as many would-be buyers competed for a limited supply of available properties.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.2% in October from a year ago, up from a 2.1% annual gain in September.
The cities with the largest price gains were Phoenix, where prices rose 5.8%, followed by Tampa, at 4.9%, and Charlotte at 4.8%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.