Dick’s Sporting Goods property sold for $10M
A CBL & Associates affiliate has sold the Dick’s Sporting Goods property — an outparcel at Hanes Mall — for $10 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The seller is Hanes Mall Parcels LLC The buyer is Balogh Associates VII LLC of Somerset, N.J. The sale was completed Sept. 27.
The 4.44-acre site contains the retail store and parking lot.
The property sale is part of CBL’s initiative to sell pieces of its real-estate portfolio. As of June 30, it had gained nearly $148 million from selling six properties and a group of outparcels That included selling Cary Towne Center in January for $31.5 million.
Richard Craver
Pike Corp. creates Telecom division option
Pike Corp., a privately held energy-infrastructure company based in Mount Airy, said this week it has created a division to serve fiber and telecom customers. The Pike Telecom Division combines former group, UC Synergetic, with a new fiber and telecom construction group. The company said the unit “will help customers ramp up for the deployment of 5G and offer full design and build capability.”
Richard Craver
Bassett has 26.7% decline in third-quarter profit
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. reported Thursday a 26.7% decrease in third-quarter net income to $2.16 million. The quarter ended Aug. 31.
Diluted earnings were down 7 cents to 21 cents.
Home furnishings sales fell 1.4% to $98.4 million, while revenue from its logistics division were down 15.9% to $11 million.
“We are operating in a challenging retail environment that demands a high degree of innovation and operational execution,” said Rob Spillman, the company’s chairman and chief executive. “Although we generated an overall sales increase in our corporate retail division, we posted another quarterly decline in comparable retail store sales. Improving this trend remains our primary focus.”
Richard Craver
D.R. Horton buys 37 lots in Rural Hall development
D.R. Horton Inc., a Raleigh residential developer, has spent $1.55 million to buy 37 lots in phase 3 of the Chandler Pointe neighborhood in Rural Hall, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday,.
The lots are 262 through 298. The seller is SCP Chandler Pointe Development Co. LLC of Greensboro. The transaction was completed Monday.
Richard Craver
Champion apparel links with gaming group
HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Co. Inc., said Thursday it has formed a partnership with Hanesbrands Inc. brand Champion Athleticwear on a limited edition collection of T-shirts, hoodies and crewneck sweatshirts.
The designs feature a rose gold color scheme, newly designed composite logo that takes inspiration from both companies’ iconic logos. The apparel will be available online at www.Champion.com beginning Nov. 1 for a limited time.
The partnership is part of Champion’s initiative into gaming and esports product branding. For more information, visit www.hyperx.gg/mix.
Richard Craver
Novant GoHealth clinic shifts Kernersville sites
Novant Health Inc. said Thursday it has moved its GoHealth affiliated urgent-care clinic in Kernersville to 794 S Main St. The system said the new site provides more space for patient care. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Richard Craver
