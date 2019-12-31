Davidson charter school property sells for $6.55 million
The property of Davidson Charter Academy has been sold for $6.55 million to a New York real-estate company, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 30-acre property is at 500 Biesecker Road in Lexington.
The buyer is RM Charter Holdings LLC, which was incorporated on Sept. 3 and listed as a foreign limited liability company. It is affiliated with Charter Holdings LLC.
The seller is Education Capital Solutions LLC of Kansas City, Mo. The sale was completed Nov. 22. The property was listed with an overall taxable value of $3.87 million.
School officials could not be immediately reached for comment on how the property sale affects the school. The school debuted in the 2018-19 school year and has more than 300 kindergarten to fifth-grade students, according to its website. It plans to add a middle school beginning this summer and become K-8th grade by 2022.
Richard Craver
Wake Forest Baptist provider clinic sold in High Point
A Florida commercial real-estate group has spent $8.25 million on two properties in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the properties at 1400 and 1500 E. Hartley Drive is High Point Medical Building LLC of Boca Raton, Fla.
The seller is Oak Hollow Development LLC of High Point.
The 1400 E. Hartley property, consisting of 3.98 acres, is a Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center ophthalmology clinic branded as Oak Hollow. It was known formerly as Cornerstone Eye Care.
The 1500 E. Hartley property is a vacant 1.21-acre lot.
Richard Craver
Haeco names Rolls-Royce veteran as chief financial officer
Haceo Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Haeco Group, said Monday that Todd Navin has been named as chief financial officer.
Navin most recently worked with Rolls-Royce North America Inc. in Reston, Va. He has been in the finance sector of the aerospace industry for more than 27 years.
At last count, HAECO had about 2,000 employees at facilities in Greensboro, High Point and Wallburg.
Richard Craver
Home furnishings orders slide during October
Orders placed with home-furnishings manufacturers were at $2.37 billion in October, down 8.2% from a year earlier, according to a monthly survey released Monday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
Orders fell 13.8% from $2.75 million in September.
About 73% of survey participants had a year-over-year decrease in orders during October.
By comparison, home-furnishings retail sales were at $9.85 billion in November, up 1.8% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported. Sales rose less than 0.1% from October.
Richard Craver
Greensboro Carvana dealership site sold for $5.57 million
An Arizona commercial real-estate group has spent $5.57 million to purchase the location of a Carvana dealership in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday. The sale was completed Dec. 13.
The buyer of the 3.61-acre site at 4830 Koger Blvd. is Store Master Funding XV LLC, an affiliate of Store Capital of Scottsdale, Ariz.
The deed lists a new lot of 1.56 acres being included in the transaction.
Carvana, based in Tempe, Ariz., is the seller.
Richard Craver
