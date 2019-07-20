Union authorizes strike against AT&T in Southeast
Members of the Communications Workers of America working at AT&T Southeast voted Thursday to authorize a strike against the utility that could begin as early as Aug. 4. Negotiations began June 24.
The current contracts cover more than 22,000 workers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
“We have a longstanding cooperative relationship with our unions, and we’re committed to working together to bargain fair contracts that will allow us to continue to provide those careers,” said Mark Royse, AT&T’s vice president for labor relations.
AT&T chief executive Randall Stephenson said in 2017 that the utility would invest $1 billion and create 7,000 jobs if Congress passed the corporate tax-cut plan that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018.
The union said AT&T has eliminated more than 23,000 jobs since the tax cut passed.
If the workers strike, customers could face delays in installing new service, completing repairs, and resolving problems. The contracts do not cover AT&T Mobility workers.
Richard Craver
American National reports second-quarter loss
American National Bancshares Inc., which has eight Triad branches, reported Thursday it had a loss of $1.23 million for the second quarter. It had net income of $5.98 million a year ago.
The Danville, Va., bank said it took $10.87 million in one-time charges related to completing its April purchase of HomeTown Bankshares Corp. of Roanoke, Va., for $83.3 million.
The bank’s board of directors declared a 27-cent dividend on its common shares, payable Sept. 20 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 6.
The bank reported a 41.7% increase in loan revenue to just under $21 million. It had a $10,000 recovery from its provision for loan losses. Fee income rose 3.3% to $3.68 million
American National has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.
The bank is placing its first full-service Winston-Salem branch at 22 Miller St. adjacent to the Publix grocery store.
Richard Craver
Instagram expands hiding ‘likes’ to make you happier
SAN FRANCISCO — Instagram is expanding a test to hide how many “likes” people’s posts receive as it tries to combat criticism that such counts hurt mental health and make people feel bad when comparing themselves to others.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing service has been running the test in Canada since May. It has been expanded to Ireland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Brazil and New Zealand, but not the United States yet.
The Associated Press