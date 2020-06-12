COVID-19 takes toll on local new home listings
The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Wednesday a significant decrease in new listings during April and May.
It was an expected decline in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the local and state economies.
New listings were up 4.4% to 2,675 in March.
However, listings fell 29.3% to 1,871 in April, and dropped 19.9% to 2,262 in May.
When it comes to showings, the association said the year-over-year totals were “very close” in March and May, but “much lower” in April.
The totals are based on Triad Multiple Listing Service data, which reflects certain residential markets in the five-county Winston-Salem region.
Greensboro industrial buildings sell for $11.2M
Two Greensboro industrial buildings on North Chimney Rock Road have been sold for a combined $11.2 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer is an affiliate of MDH Partners LLC of Atlanta. MDH also owns four building at a combined 223,352 in WestPoint Business Park in Winston-Salem.
The seller is Sleeping Dogs Properties LLC of Greensboro.
The property at 404 North Chimney Rock is a 44,528-square-foot warehouse on a 2.78-acre property.
The property at 420 North Chimney Rock contains a 117,684-square-foot industrial building on 2.7 acres.
Walgreens property in Greensboro sold for $9.52M
A Massachusetts commercial real-estate group has paid $9.52 million to buy the property where a Walgreens pharmacy is located, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer is Greensboro Property LLC of Cambridge, Mass.
The seller is an affiliate of Consilium Investment Management of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The building at 300 E. Cornwallis Drive sits on a 1.36-acre site.
U.S. wholesale prices rise 0.4% in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.4% in May, led by a gains in the cost of food and energy. The Labor Department said Thursday that its Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, showed an increase after three straight months of declines.
Those declines had reflected in part the steep drop in demand caused by government- ordered shutdowns to deal with the coronavirus. The cost of food was up 6% last month. Food costs have been rising due to high demand from Americans staying at home and also because of lost production following virus outbreaks at food processing facilities. The cost of energy products such as gasoline rose 4.5% after three months of declines.
Caterpillar board declares $1.03 quarterly dividend
The board of directors for Caterpillar Inc. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 for each share of common stock.,
The stock is payable Aug. 20 to shareholders registered as of July 20.
The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.
