Cott Corp. posts higher fourth-quarter profit
Cott Corp., which has made an offer to buy Primo Water Corp. of Winston-Salem, reported Thursday having $8.1 million in fourth-quarter net income, compared with $700,000 a year ago.
Diluted earnings were 6 cents a share, up from 1 cent a year ago. There was no forecast from analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
Fourth-quarter sales were up 0.1% to $600.2 million.
For the full year, net income was $2.9 million, down from $383.5 million a year ago. Cott divested some of its beverage businesses during 2019.
Cott’s board of directors declared a 56-cent dividend on its common shares. The dividend is payable March 25 to shareholders registered as of March 10.
Primo would be the key element in Cott’s transformation into a pure-play water company.
Cott has agreed to pay $14 a share, or $549.4 million, plus assumption of Primo debt.
The deal, valued at $775 million, is projected to close in March.
Richard Craver
Catalyst Biosciences has larger loss in fiscal 2019
Catalyst Biosciences Inc., based in South San Francisco, reported Thursday a larger loss in fiscal 2019 at $55.19 million. The loss was $30.05 million a year ago. It had an earnings loss of $4.60, compared with a loss of $2.68 a year ago.
In 2015, Catalyst acquired Targacept Inc. of Winston-Salem. Targacept shareholders own 42% of Catalyst’s shares and eventually could have a 57% capital stake.
Catalyst reported having no contract revenue, along with $43.86 million in research and development expenses and $13.42 million in general and administrative expenses.
On Dec. 20, Catalyst said it had entered into a global license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Inc. on a potential treatment for a form of age-related macular degeneration.
Catalyst said that as of Dec. 31, it had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments worth $76.9 million, down from $85 million on Sept. 30 and from $94 million on June 30.
Those amounts do not include $15 million in upfront payments from Biogen. Catalyst reported raising $34.5 million this month through an offering of 5.31 million shares.
Richard Craver
Greensboro office building sells for $1.85 million
A Charlotte commercial real-estate firm has paid $1.85 million to buy a 39,936-square-foot building at 308 Friendship Drive in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 3.93-acre property is Friendship Drive LLC.
The buyer is listed at the address of Party Reflections in Charlotte.
The sellers are Consolidated Graphics Properties II of Chicago.
Richard Craver
