New and free job-search website goes live in N.C.
The N.C. Community & Technical Colleges Jobs Consortium has introduced a free job-search website focused on entry-level employees.
Job openings and internship opportunities are posted through the consortium on the website, www.collegecentral.com, which is operated by College Central Network Inc..
The site can be accessed using smartphones, tablets or computers.
Among the participating community colleges are Alamance, Davidson County, Forsyth Technical, Guilford Technical, Mitchell, Rockingham, Surry and Wilkes.
“Approximately 140,000 undergraduate students attend the consortium’s 28 colleges, making it very attractive for employers to post lots of job and internship opportunities,” said Mary Parker, the coordinator of Central Carolina Community College’s career-services center.
Richard Craver
Dyehard debuts shopping website for Razorbacks
Dyehard Fan Supply, an event and retail merchandise marketing and e-commerce company, said Tuesday that it is operating a shopping website for the University of Arkansas.
Dyehard created the website — shop.arkansasrazorbacks.com — in partnership with WMT Digital, a full-service agency specializing in digital marketing, software engineering and web development.
Dyehard’s clients include UNC Chapel Hill, Auburn, Columbia, Michigan State, Mississippi State, the Big East Conference, Rutgers and Pittsburgh.
Teall Capital, a private-equity company based in Winston-Salem and Atlanta, created Dyehard in late 2017.
Richard Craver
Verger Capital now in downtown Winston-Salem
Verger Capital, an investment firm serving nonprofits, has moved its office from the Wake Forest University campus to the 751 W. Fifth St. building in downtown Winston-Salem.
Verger was created in 2014 out of Wake Forest’s Office of Investments to provide nonprofit institutions “with the same access to talent, service and investment opportunities that it has afforded the university.”
Verger continues to manage Wake Forest’s endowment fund as a client and joint venture partner in the firm, along with the assets of other nonprofit clients. It has assets of $1.8 billion under management.
The firm recently named Brian Clark as investment director and Tricia Walker as senior fund analyst.
Richard Craver
Japan to get Camel-brand heat-not-burn cigarettes
Japan Tobacco Inc. said Tuesday it will begin selling two heat-not-burn traditional cigarette styles under the Camel brand on Jan. 20.
The Ploom S product is being sold as Camel Regular and Camel Menthol, expanding the flavoring options for Ploom S to six in the Japanese market.
“We are pleased to announce the launch of our first-ever Camel brand tobacco stick products,” said Toru Takahashi, the vice president of the manufacturer’s marketing group product and brand division.
“Since its first launch in the United States in 1913, Camel brand has been well-received by consumers in over 100 markets all around the world, evolving over time but always preserving its high brand equity.”
Japan Tobacco markets Ploom S as producing “less than 5% of the odor of traditional cigarettes, as well achieving more than 90% reduction in the levels of measured potentially harmful constituents.”
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.