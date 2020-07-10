Clemmons company plans face-shield sale
Clemmons plastics manufacturer Battery Watering Technologies will hold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today a public sale of its anti-fog face shields designed to help combat the COVID-19 crisis.
The event will be at 6645 Holder Road. The shields are $10 and can be purchased by cash and major credit cards.
The company recently began making the shields at a full capacity rate of 6,000 per day. It has launched an e-commerce website: www.xtremedefenseppe.com.
The company, founded in 1999, is known foremost for making products for the commercial and industrial battery sector.
The company has pledged to donate $1 for every shield sold at the event to Cancer Services of Winston-Salem.
“A face shield covers your entire face, including your eyes, where a mask does not,” said Scott Elliott, the company’s chief executive. A face shield allows you to see and receive basic human characteristics that we used to take for granted, such as a smile.”
Richard Craver
GoHealth launches initial public offering of stock
GoHealth Inc. said Wednesday it has launched an initial public offering of 39.5 million shares of its Class A common stock.
The IPO share price is projected to range between $18 and $20. The shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “GOCO.”
GoHealth is known locally for its urgent-care partnership with Novant Health Inc., where they have three clinics in Winston-Salem and one each in Clemmons, Kernersville, Lexington and Thomasville.
The health insurer and Novant also have a partnership in the Charlotte area.
The urgent-care centers focus on treating illnesses and non-life-threatening injuries, such as colds, flu, fever, asthma, allergies, minor skin lacerations, cuts, burns, urinary-tract infections, sports injuries, fractures, sprains and strains. The centers include on-site laboratory and X-ray services.
The Novant MyChart online portal is accessible at the GoHealth centers.
Richard Craver
Bassett Furniture has $32 million second-quarter loss
The combination of a 41% decline in revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic and taking a $12.2 million asset-impairment charge contributed to a $32 million loss for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. in the second quarter.
By comparison, it had $445 million in net income a year ago.
Bassett had a $2.04 earnings loss, compared with diluted earnings of 4 cents.
The furniture manufacturer reported Thursday having $63.8 million in revenue, including $53 million from home furnishings and $10.8 million from its logistics business.
Rob Spillman, Bassett’s chairman and chief executive, said the company has “significantly reduced our cost structure to align with expected lower levels of revenue, although we are not sure what that level will be for the remainder of 2020.”
On May 12, Bassett said it was eliminating permanently about 25% of its workforce, about 600 employees spread throughout its retail, wholesale and logistics operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.