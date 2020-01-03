Clemmons assisted-living facility site sold for $4.7 M
A New Jersey skilled nursing home company has spent $4.7 million to buy the property of The Crest of Clemmons assisted living facility in Clemmons, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 1.4-acre property at 6010 Meadowlark Mall Court is an affiliate of Ultra Care Management LLC of Englewood Cliffs, N.J.
The affiliate, Hospitality Environmental Solutions LLC, was formed Nov. 9, according to the corporations page of the N.C. Secretary of State’s website.
The seller is JNCKLK LLC of Walnut Cove. The sale was closed Dec. 30.
Richard Craver
Bank of OZK board declares 26-cent dividend
The board of directors for Bank OZK declared Thursday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per common share, up 1 cent. The dividend is payable Jan. 24 to shareholders registered as of Jan. 17.
The Little Rock, Ark.-based bank has two branches in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Comics store plans Concord entrant
SSalefish Comics, based in Winston-Salem, said Friday it plans to open its first retail store outside the Triad this spring in Concord.
The store will be at 10099 Weddington Road in the Shoppes at Kings Grante.
The firsts Ssalefish store opened in 2006 at 3232 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. The Greensboro store at 1622 Stanley Road, Suite 118, opened in 2017.
For more information on Ssalefish, go to www.ssalefish.net.
Richard Craver
Tesla stock hits record as sales rise more than 50%
DETROIT — Shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc. hit a record closing price Friday after the company reported that its global deliveries rose more than 50% last year.
The announcement Friday pushed Tesla’s shares up nearly 3% to a record close of $443.01. The stock has more than doubled in value since closing at $178.97 on June 3 of last year, its 12-month low point.
Tesla said it delivered a record of about 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter and about 367,500 for the full year.
Tesla, based in Palo Alto, Calif., had earlier projected deliveries of between 360,000 and 400,000 units worldwide.
The lower-cost Model 3 accounted for 83% of the company’s fourth-quarter sales at 92,550. The higher priced Model S Sedan and Model X large SUV made up the rest.
The sales increase should bode well for Tesla’s fourth-quarter and full-year earnings next month.
But the company issued a note of caution Friday, saying that while sales figures are slightly conservative, they could vary by 0.5% or more when final numbers are out.
The Associated Press
