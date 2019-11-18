Chick-fil-A halts donations anti-gay marriage groups
Chick-fil-A is ending donations to three groups that oppose gay marriage in an effort to halt protests and broaden its customer base. But the move has angered some of the fast food chain’s fans.
The Atlanta-based company says starting next year, it will focus giving on hunger, homelessness and education.
In a statement, Chick-fil-A President Tim Tassopoulos says the company — which is closed on Sundays — will still consider donations to faith-based groups. The company wouldn’t say whether it will consider an organization’s position on gay rights before donating.
Calif. sues e-cig maker Juul over ads, youth sales
WASHINGTON — California on Monday sued the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging that Juul Labs deliberately marketed and sold its flavored nicotine products to teenagers.
The lawsuit from California’s attorney general is the latest legal action against Juul, the multi-billion dollar vaping startup that has been widely blamed for helping spark the teen vaping craze.
California is the second state to sue the company, following a North Carolina lawsuit in May. Illinois, Massachusetts and several other states are also investigating the company.
A Juul spokesman said the company’s intended customers are adult smokers, adding “we do not intend to attract underage users.”
Under pressure, the company has suspended its U.S. advertising and halted sales of all but two of its flavors, menthol and tobacco. The company also closed its social media accounts, tightened age verification for online sales and replaced its CEO.
San Francisco-based Juul is the best-selling e-cig brand in the U.S controlling roughly two-thirds of the market.
Report: U.S. failing to stop China from stealing tech
WASHINGTON — The United States government has failed to stop China from stealing intellectual property from American universities and lacks a comprehensive strategy for dealing with the threat, a congressional report concluded Monday.
The report says the FBI should be more effective and consistent in warning universities about the threat of Chinese economic and industrial espionage at colleges and universities. It also asserts agencies that award research grants or provide visas for scientists don’t do enough to monitor or track the recipients, and that universities themselves must do a better job identifying foreign funding sources and conflicts of interest among the scientists.
The problem is especially urgent, says the report from the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, because billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded research have “contributed to China’s global rise over the last 20 years.”
The report focuses on Chinese programs that recruit scientists with access to cutting-edge technology in the U.S., incentivizing them to conduct research for Beijing’s gain and even to steal the work of academics in America. In recent years, the report says, those programs have been exploited by scientists who have downloaded sensitive research files before returning to China, filed patents based on U.S. research, lied on grant applications or failed to disclose money they’d received from Chinese institutions.
The Associated Press
