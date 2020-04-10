Champion offers Sesame Street apparel
Hanesbrands Inc.’s Champion Athleticwear brand said Wednesday it is offering a limited-edition capsule collection, Champion x Sesame Street.
The partnership is with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street. It is Champion’s first collaboration featuring a kids’ collection.
The child, youth and adult apparel collections include Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and other Sesame Street favorites as part of the Caring for Each Other initiative that’s in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Child apparel is available only at www.champion.com, while the youth and adult apparel also is available at www.Pacsun.com.
Richard Craver
Caterpillar board declares $1.03 cash dividend
The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend $1.03 per share of common stock that’s unchanged from the previous quarter.
The dividend is payable May 20 to shareholders registered as of April 20.
Richard Craver
Truist insurance subsidiary rebrands unit
McGriff, Seibels & Williams Inc., the largest insurance subsidiary of Truist Financial Corp., said Wednesday it has renamed its executive risk insurance group as Executive Risk Advisors.
It was known previously as McGriff Financial Services Division.
“Our former name may have caused people to assume our focus was limited to the financial services industry, when in reality we support a broad scope of executive risk coverages across all industries,” said Brad Strawn, McGriff’s chief operating officer for the Executive Risk Advisors division.
With more than $400 million in executive risk premium, Executive Risk Advisors group represents more than 50 Fortune 1000 companies and 125 public companies across a wide range of industries, including financial institutions, energy, utility, manufacturing, retail, transportation and logistics, food and beverage, biotech and technology.
The division recently expanded its workforce by 13 for a total of 63. It has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston and New York City.
Richard Craver
Corporations try virtual shareholder meeting
Five corporations with ties to the Triad have joined the trend of conducting virtual shareholder meetings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new owner of Primo Water Corp. will hold its virtual event at 8 a.m. May 5. The $775 million sale of legacy Primo to Cott Corp., based in Mississauga, Ontario, was completed March 2. Cott chose to keep the Primo corporate and brand name.
First Horizon National Corp. said it will conduct at 11 a.m. April 24 its special shareholder meeting for its planned $3.91 billion purchase of Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corp. It also will hold its annual shareholder meeting at 11 a.m. April 28.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. will hold its meeting at noon April 21.
Kontoor Brands Inc. will hold its meeting at 11 a.m. April 21.
22nd Century Group Inc. will hold its meeting at 10:30 a.m. May 1.
