Centene pledges 6,000 jobs for East Coast hub in Charlotte
Centene Corp. said Wednesday it plans to create an East Coast regional headquarters and technology hub in Charlotte with an estimated 6,000 jobs and $1.03 billion capital investment
The N.C. Commerce Department said that creating at least 3,237 jobs over 12 years in the first phase of the project alone makes it the largest job creation project in the 18-year history of the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
Centene said it plans to begin construction in August on the first phase with a completion date in the second half of 2022. The second phase would begin in 2024 and feature another 3,000 jobs. The overall investment will feature more than 1 million square feet of office and meeting space.
The company has been made eligible for up to $387.9 million in performance-based incentives over a 39-year period as part of the first JDIG transformative economic project in state history.
The transformative incentive program became available in 2017.
Centene, based in St. Louis, is a Fortune 50 provider of managed care services for public and private health plans. Centene plans to retain nearly 600 other employees already working in other offices in Charlotte, Durham and Wilmington.
The insurer, operating as WellCare of N.C., is one of four that have been selected by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to participate in the $6 billion Medicaid transformation prepaid health plans slated to begin in July 2021.
Richard Craver
Egger Wood Products making adjustments for pandemic conditions
Egger Wood Products said Monday it continues to proceed on opening its manufacturing plant outside Lexington even as the COVID-19 pandemic is requiring significant logistical adjustments.
Egger Wood Products projects occupying in December the first office spaces for its $700 million manufacturing operations in Lexington, the company said Friday.
The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for the 770-job project, of which 400 would be created in a $300 million first phase expected to take six years. The company said it has hired about 185 employees to date.
Egger said the prohibition on travel to Europe has impacted the ability of production equipment experts and other key staff to assist with the startup of the plant. The company has worked to adapt by shifting responsibilities for local employees.
Particleboard manufacturing production is scheduled to begin this fall. The company currently is assembling the production equipment.
The project is the first large development in the county-owned I-85 Corporate Center near Linwood.
Richard Craver
F.N.B. unveils $250M economic investment initiative
F.N.B. Corp. said Wednesday it is making a $250 million commitment to promote economic investments in underserved communities within its market footprint that includes North Carolina.
The funding will be dedicated primarily to affordable housing and small business initiatives, workforce and cultural preservation opportunities, financial education programs, community organization partnerships and infrastructure investments.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp.
It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
