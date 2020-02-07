CBL Properties receives NYSE non-compliance notice
CBL Properties, owner and operator of Hanes Mall and Friendly Shopping Center, said Thursday it has received another notice of non-compliance with New York Stock Exchange listing criteria.
The criteria requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. It has six months to meet that requirement and will remain listed during that timeframe.
CBL just regained NYSE compliance Oct. 2.
The company said that to regain compliance, it may conduct a reverse stock split of its common stock if approved by its board of directors.
The share price closed Thursday down 1 cents to 85 cents. The 52-week share price range is 78 cents to $2.53.
Richard Craver
UTC’s Collins Aerospace facing 737 Max crash lawsuits
United Technologies Corp. disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday that some of its Collins Aerospace businesses are being sued in relation to the two international airline crashes that occurred in 2018 and 2019.
The flights are Lion Air Flight 610 on Oct. 29, 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10, 2019. UTC said Collins Aerospace sold certain aircraft parts and systems to The Boeing Co. for the 737 MAX aircraft involved in these accidents.
Collins Aerospace has 1,500 employees in Winston-Salem.
“We are also fully supporting all ongoing governmental investigations and inquiries relating to the accidents,” UTC said. “We do not expect that the lawsuits or governmental investigations or inquiries will have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows.”
UTC also said the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have closed investigations into a B/E Aerospace Inc. internal probe.
The probe addressed meal, entertainment and gift expenditures of B/E sales employees that may not have complied with then-applicable company policy, as well as a potential conflict of interest involving a third party sales agent for B/E in China.
Richard Craver
Dynamic Quest purchases Georgia company
Dynamic Quest, a Greensboro-based managed service provider offering information technology and cloud services to enterprises and businesses, said Thursday it has completed the acquisition of Cohn Consulting Corp. Terms were not disclosed.
Cohn, based in Marietta, Ga., was founded in 1994. It offers managed information technology, disaster recovery and hosting services to small- and medium-sized businesses.
Dynamic said the acquisition will expand its market share in Georgia and provide cross-selling some services to Cohn’s customer base.
Dynamic, founded in 2000, has satellite offices in Winston-Salem and Cary, Atlanta, and in Clark, Philippines.
Richard Craver
