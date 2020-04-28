Carpenter Co. lays off 70 in High Point, 286 in state
Carpenter Co., maker of comfort cushioning products, said in a WARN Act notice Thursday it is laying off temporarily 286 employees in North Carolina, including 70 in High Point.
The company has operations at 1021 E. Springfield Road in High Point, as well as in Conover, Hickory and Taylorsville.
Carpenter said it has reduced production hours by at least 50% since March 29.
“It will continue for an indefinite period of time, depending on state restrictions for business operations related to the COVID-19 crisis,” the company said.
The bulk of the affected hourly employees, 202, are machinery operators; 19 are drivers.
Richard Craver
Imperial Brands plans to sell premium cigar unit
Imperial Brands Plc, the parent company of ITG Brands of Greensboro, said Monday it will sell its global premium cigar businesses, Premium Cigars, to an investment consortium for $1.52 billion.
Imperial will use the net cash proceeds of $1.36 billion for debt reduction.
The sale will take place in two transactions: one for the USA business, Premium Cigar USA, and another for the business in the rest of the world, Premium Cigar RoW.
Gemstone Investment Holding Ltd will buy Premium Cigar USA for $230 million. Allied Cigar Corp. SL will acquire Premium Cigar RoW for $1.29 billion.
The transactions are expected to close in the third quarter.
Richard Craver
Local cyber technology company gains new investment
Threat Sketch LLC, a cybersecurity firm based in Winston-Salem, said Monday it has gained a second round of investments.
The funding comes from First Launch Capital Fund, a pre-seed/seed-stage venture capital fund based in Greensboro. The investment amount was not disclosed.
Threat Sketch, founded in 2015 by Rob Arnold, secured its first investment funding in May 2018 from Strategic Focus Group LLC of Lewisville.
Threat Sketch, which operates in the 500 West Fifth tower in downtown Winston-Salem, focuses on providing cybersecurity products and providing risk assessments tailored to small- to mid-sized businesses and non-profit organizations.
Richard Craver
Raytheon Technologies declares dividend on common stock
The board of directors for Raytheon Technologies Corp. declared Monday a 47½-cent dividend on its common stock.
The dividend is payable June 18 to shareholders registered as of May 15.
Raytheon’s Collins Aerospace division employs about 1,500 in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Winston-Salem group buys Greensboro retail property
A small Greensboro retail property, Oakwood Square, has sold for $4.9 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 3.96-acre site at 3503 W. Gate City Blvd. has as tenants Ashley HomeStore and Total Wine & More.
The buyer is Sonia Investments LLC of Winston-Salem, and the seller is Gate City Outparcel LLC of Los Angeles.
Richard Craver
High Point industrial property sells for $2.2 million
An 80,728-square-foot industrial property in High Point has sold for $2.2 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property at 2214 Shore St. was bought by C&M Partners. It was sold by Ornamental Products LLC.
The property consists of two warehouses and 14,000 square feet of office space on a 4.97-acre site.
Richard Craver
