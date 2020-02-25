Carolina League chooses apparel partnership
The Carolina League said Monday it has signed a three-year partnership with OT Sports making the Burlington company the league’s official on-field uniform and apparel partner.
OT Sports, founded in 1994, has been a licensed supplier of Minor League Baseball for more than 20 years and is its largest jersey provider with all uniforms made in the United States.
The Carolina League has 10 Class A-Advanced organizations, including the Winston-Salem Dash, and has its 75th season in 2020.
Richard Craver
F.N.B. board declares 12-cent quarterly dividend
The board of directors for F.N.B. Corp. declared Friday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable March 15 to shareholders registered as of March 5.
Richard Craver
Local security company AlarmQuest gains investor
AlarmQuest LLC, a commercial and residential security business based in Winston-Salem, said Monday that its founder and president Jay Brown sold an ownership position in the company to Pin High Capital LLC on Thursday.
Robert Gefaell Jr. is founder and managing partner of Winston-Salem based Pin High, which focuses on “debt and equity capital for high-growth companies.” AlarmQuest represents Pin High’s fourth capital investment.
AlarmQuest has 12 employees in Winston-Salem and six in Statesville. Its territory is the Southeast for security solutions, cloud-based access control, commercial fire and life safety, and hosted video surveillance.
Richard Craver
Boise Cascade plans to close Roxboro plant
Boise Cascade Co. said Monday it is closing a wood-production plant in Roxboro, eliminating 29 job positions.
Boise is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products.
The company expects to end production in Roxboro by March 31, although inventory shipment may continue into the third quarter before all operations cease.
Boise said in a statement that costs at the Roxboro plant “are not where they need to be in comparison to other Boise Cascade mills. That fact, in conjunction with the single-family housing market trends, have led us to this difficult decision.”
Richard Craver
UTC, Raytheon offer more EU anti-trust concessions
United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon Co. are offering additional concessions to address European Union antitrust concerns about their megadeal.
The companies submitted their concessions Friday. The European Commission did not provide details on the concessions.
However, it responded by extending its deadline for a decision from Friday to March 13.
According to Reuters, the EU antitrust watchdog can clear the deal with or without concessions during its preliminary review, or open a five-month long investigation into the deal if it has deep concerns.
UTC has about 1,500 local employees at its Collins Aerospace division. The megadeal, announced June 9, is currently valued at $130 billion. UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company.
The planned merger would combine UTC’s Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney businesses with Raytheon’s Intelligence, Space & Airborne Systems and Integrated Defense & Missile Systems.
Richard Craver
