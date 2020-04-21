British Square apartments sell for $3.72 million
The British Square apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $3.72 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 6.48-acre campus at 5801 British Square Drive is Gingko Shattalon LLC of Charlotte. The seller is the Simoes Family Trust of 1988 of Tulare, Calif.
The complex was built in 1986 and has 93 units.
In January, Gingko Shattalon spent $5.76 million to purchase Shattalon Trace, a 120-unit complex at 5732 Shattalon Drive in Winston-Salem.
At least 39 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth over the past 19 months for a combined $414 million, most to out-of-state buyers.
The most expensive occurred Dec. 11 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
Richard Craver
Collins Aerospace optical unit in Conn. sold
Amergint Technologies Holdings Inc., based in Colorado Springs, Colo., said Monday it has reached an agreement to buy Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s space-based precision optics business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Raytheon unit is part of its Collins Aerospace division, which has 1,500 employees in Winston-Salem.
The unit, based in Danbury, Conn., provides precision electro-optical systems for National Security Space missions and defense survivability needs.
Amergint provides software-defined technology for military, intelligence and commercial space.
Richard Craver
Local office building sells for $900,000
A Winston-Salem commercial real-estate company has spent $900,000 to buy a property at 100 Club Oaks Court off Country Club Road, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer of the 3.37-acre property and 3,433-square-foot building is Ebert Development Co. LLC of Winston-Salem. The seller is Club Oaks Venture LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Kernersville dance studio site bought for $680,000
The Dancers Edge property in Kernersville was sold for $680,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 1.27-acre property at 220 Hopkins Road is Sherman Properties LLC of Raleigh. The seller was Shields and Fish Inc., also of Raleigh.
Richard Craver
Parkway Office buildings sold for $775,000
The Parkway Office buildings at 895-897 Peters Creek Parkway have been sold for $775,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer is Parkway Office Suites LLC of Durham. The seller was Weidl Properties III of Winston-Salem.
The buildings have a combined 11,000 square feet of space.
Richard Craver
BAT shifts shareholder meeting to online
British American Tobacco Plc said Friday it will hold a virtual shareholder meeting at 6:30 a.m. April 30.
The company said it shifted to a virtual meeting following the decision by the U.K government to extend its stay-at-home guidelines to at least May 7.
Richard Craver
