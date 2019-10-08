Brandywine buys Union Cross Business Park site
An affiliate of Brandywine Realty Trust has spent $7.75 million to purchase a property in Union Cross Business Park where Exhibit Works Inc. has its Southeast facility.
A Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday listed Exeter 310 Business Park LLC as the buyer of the property at 310 Business Park Drive.
It represents Brandywine’s first property in North Carolina. Brandywine could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans.
The seller is Silvio Properties South LLC of Farmington Hills, Mich., an affiliate of Detroit-based Exhibit Works.
Richard Craver
Company buys two Thomasville properties
An affiliate of Commercial Realty Advisors of Winston-Salem has spent $1.32 million to buy two properties in Thomasville, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The properties are at 1302 and 1400 Lexington Ave.
The 1302 Lexington property is the site of Thomasville OB-GYN Associates PA. The deal closed Friday.
The buyer is MRA Davidson LLC. The seller is DR-5, also of Winston-Salem.
John Reece, Commercial Realty’s managing partner, said the purchases were an investment in a 100%-occupied building. There are no plans other than to hold as an investment, he said.
Qorvo buys California technology company
Qorvo, a chipmaker based in Greensboro, said Tuesday it has acquired Cavendish Kinetics Inc., a global provider of high-performance RF MEMS technology for antenna tuning applications.
Terms were not disclosed.
Qorvo said the Cavendish Kinetics team will continue to advance RF MEMS technology for applications across Qorvo’s product lines, as well as transition the technology into high-volume manufacturing for mobile devices and other markets.
RF MEMS devices are used to tune both main and diversity smartphone antennas across low, mid- and high bands, resulting in stronger signals and faster data rates.
Qorvo has been a lead investor in San Jose-based Cavendish Kinetics since 2015.
Richard Craver
Lidl US plans medical benefits for part-timers
Lidl US, the German-based grocer with two Winston-Salem stores, said Tuesday it will begin providing medical benefits for all employees on Jan. 1.
The benefits will be made available to part-time employees “regardless of the number of hours they work per week,” the company said. The policy will affect 1,200 part-time employees, including at least 160 in North Carolina.
Lidl has two stores in Winston-Salem at 3315 Sides Branch Road, off Peters Creek Parkway, and 2445 Fairlawn Court, off the northern end of Silas Creek Parkway. It also has a Thomasville store at 1147 Randolph St., and a Lexington store at 1265 Fairview Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.