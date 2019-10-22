BB&T pledges $2.5 million contribution to Barton College
BB&T Corp. and its charitable foundation pledged Friday to provide a combined $2.5 million to Barton College in Wilson, the bank’s first headquarters.
The bank will provide $2 million for the naming of a new stadium at Electric Supply Company Field.
The charitable fund will provide an additional $500,000 toward “a strategic partnership between Barton College and BB&T to support and enhance local and regional workforce development.”
“Our partnerships with Barton College represent a long-term commitment to the future of our region,” Phil Marion, BB&T’s Eastern North Carolina regional president, said in a statement.
“Not only will the new stadium provide a tremendous venue for sports and other local events, but we will be investing in the community to enrich and develop the workforce in our area.”
Barton officials said they expect construction for the stadium “to begin in the weeks ahead.”
Richard Craver
Shops at Oak Summit tract sells for $1.82 million
A shopping center tract at Shops at Oak Summit has sold for $1.82 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 2.76-acre property is at 480-490 E. Hanes Mill Road. The 9,000-square-foot property has tenants that include Anytime Fitness, Great Clips and Cricket Wireless.
The buyer is Oak Summit Retail LLC of Winston-Salem. Ahmed Hidais is listed as a member of the company, according to a N.C. Secretary of State corporations website listing.
The seller is Salem Oaks Investments LLC of King Mill, Ohio.
Richard Craver
Piedmont Natural Gas buys undeveloped Clemmons property
Piedmont Natural Gas has bought a 2.64-acre site off Southwest Acres Drive for $180,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The undeveloped property is near Moravian Heights Lane and Langdon Village Court. The seller is Salem Developers LLC of Pfafftown.
“The land purchase in Clemmons is part of a pipeline extension project to support growth and increased demand for natural gas in the western Winston-Salem area,” PNG corporate communications spokesman Jason Wheatley said. “That site will house a receiver station and flaring site, which are used in our routine pipeline inspection process.”
Richard Craver
Collins Aerospace debuts Evolution business jet seat
Collins Aerospace, which has about 1,500 employees in Winston-Salem, said Monday it has debuted its Evolution series business jet seat at the NBAA event in Las Vegas.
The new seat’s design combines commercial first-class seating with executive aircraft seating to target needs, such as task-based seating and full flat berthing.
“We set out to design a seat that specifically enhances a passenger’s comfort throughout the flight, including ergonomic support of the body whether in entertainment, work, sleep or dine positions,” said Ian Webb, vice president of sales and marketing for executive aircraft interiors at Collins.
Evolution cradles a passenger’s body in a suspended lounge or “zero gravity” position for maximum relaxation, while at the same time providing a new articulating pivoting backrest that provides additional thoracic and vertebral support when the individual is in dine or work mode.
Richard Craver
