BB&T Insurance subsidiary expands brand in California
McGriff Insurance Services, a subsidiary of BB&T Insurance Holdings, has become the brand name for BB&T’s California-based employee benefits firm Precept.
The McGriff name comes from affiliate McGriff, Seibels & Williams.
Precept has a 30-year history of providing employee-benefits consulting and benefits administration services. The name change does not include affiliate Precept Advisory Group.
McGriff Insurance Services operates California agencies in San Diego, Pleasanton, Irvine, San Ramon, San Jose, Anaheim and San Francisco.
Richard Craver
Wake Forest Baptist plans new Davidson dialysis center
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has applied for a certificate of need to open a 12-station dialysis center in north Davidson County, the N.C. Division of Public Health disclosed Friday.
The North Davidson Dialysis Center would gain 12 stations being relocated from Thomasville Dialysis Center. The project cost is $4.36 million.
The application is not considered as competitive by the division.
Richard Craver
J.C. Penney’s closing Raleigh store in April
The Triad’s three J.C. Penney stores survived the latest cut list released by the retailer Friday.
However, stores in North Hills Shopping Center in Raleigh and Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach, S.C., did not.
The retailer announced the closing of another six stores and a call center in Kansas.
Most of the store will close in April.
North Carolina will have 12 J.C. Penney stores left, including at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro and Alamance Crossing in Burlington.
Richard Craver
Guilford County home prices increase in fourth quarter
The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association reported last week that the average home put up for sale in Guilford County during the fourth quarter was bought in 37 days.
That’s a 17.8% decrease from the same time a year ago.
The association said the average sale price was $236,251, up 3.3% year over year. The median sale price was $204,500, up 6.2%. Median typically is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.
The housing supply in Guilford was at 2.1 months, with 1,532 sold during the quarter, up 17.4%.
The association also reports on the Rockingham County housing market. There were 258 homes sold in the fourth quarter, an increase of 20.6%.
The average sale price was $152,975, up 12.7% year over year. The median sale price was $137,900, up 15.6%.
Richard Craver
Dyehard lands agreements with Iowa State, WCC
Dyehard Fan Supply has recently entered into new merchandising agreements with Iowa State University and the West Coast Conference.
Dyehard is a national event and retail merchandise marketing and e-commerce company founded and owned by Teall Capital, a private-equity firm with offices in Winston-Salem and Atlanta.
In both agreements, Dyehard will serve as the exclusive supplier of official apparel and accessories sold online and on-site, including at all WCC Championships.
Dyehard has handled merchandising programs for many of America’s most notable sporting events and organizations, including Olympic Games, NBA finals, World Series, Davis Cup tennis, MLB All-Star Games, America’s Cup and the U.S. Open.
Richard Craver
