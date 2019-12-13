BAT board declares final fiscal 2010 dividend date
British American Tobacco Plc said in a regulatory filing Thursday that its board of directors will pay its fourth quarterly dividend for fiscal 2019 on Feb. 6.
The dividend is worth 67.5 cents a share each quarter for a fiscal total of $2.70 a share. Shareholders must be registered as of Dec. 27 to participate.
BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., which has between 2,500 and 3,000 employees in Forsyth County, primarily at its 2 million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville.
Richard Craver
Hanesbrands debuts uniforms for high school esports teams
Hanesbrands Inc. said Thursday it has debuted uniform and fanwear apparel for PlayVS, the official platform for high school esports competitions.
“Esports is a co-ed, no-cut sport with no limits to how many teams can form at the varsity level and no need for students and schools to travel for matches, allowing an opportunity for anyone to be an athlete,” said Tyler Lewison, the general manager of teamwear for Hanesbrands.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, which partners with PlayVS, 16 states are involved in official esports at the high school level. The N.C. High School Athletic Association has not sanctioned esports competitions.
The size of average teams for participating schools is 13 players, with some participating high schools fielding multiple teams.
PlayVS reports that 42% of participating student athletes from its first season (fall 2018) cited esports as their first introduction to extracurricular high school activities.
Hanesbrands said that uniforms “contribute to the team dynamic, but also are an important aspect of bringing more mainstream acceptance to esports.”
Caterpillar board declares $1.03 quarterly dividend
The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 a share for its common stock.
The dividend is payable Feb. 20 to shareholders registered as of Jan. 21.
The board said in May that it expects to increase the dividend in each of the following four years by at least a high single-digit percentage.
Richard Craver
Greensboro group buys Bank of America branch site
A Greensboro commercial and industrial real-estate company has spent $1.97 million to purchase the property of a Bank of America Corp. branch in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer is Bessemer Improvement Co., while the seller is an affiliate of Orion Investment & Management Ltd. Corp. of Miami.
The 3,630-square-foot branch is at 698 Hanes Mall Blvd. as an 0.96-acre outparcel in the Pavilions Shopping Center.
Richard Craver
S&P 500, Nasdaq at records as hopes build for a trade deal
NEW YORK — The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at all-time highs Thursday on optimism that the U.S. and China are close to reaching a deal to end their costly trade war.
Financial, technology and health care stocks powered the rally, which gave the S&P 500 its second straight gain and erased its losses from earlier in the week.
Bond yields surged and shares in real estate companies, utilities stocks and household goods makers fell as investors shifted money away from safe-play investments.
