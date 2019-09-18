Bank OZK opens branch off Hanes Mall Boulevard
Bank OZK, based in Little Rock, Ark., has opened a newly constructed banking office in Winston-Salem at 1230 Creekshire Way in the Hanes Mall Boulevard area.
The banking office has 10,334 square feet of office space and includes four teller windows, 18 offices, safe-deposit boxes, two drive-thru banking lanes and a drive-thru ATM.
The building was designed by Progressive|AE of Charlotte and built by Fourth Elm Construction of Kernersville.
Joe Carroll, the president of Bank OZK’s Winston-Salem market, said the facility will provide space for future growth and has a lobby with video marketing boards that detail existing and new product offerings.
Bank OZK entered the North Carolina market in 2001 and currently has 24 branches throughout the state, said Terri Guthrie, president of Bank OZK’s North Carolina Division.
Dottie Graham will manage the new branch and provides retail and small-business banking. She has eight years of experience in banking and has been with Bank OZK for the past five years.
Fran Daniel
Fastenal plans hiring initiative for High Point facility
Fastenal said Tuesday it plans to post a new series of job openings that cover the fourth quarter as part of expanding into its new 756,000-square-foot facility at 4100 Beechwood Drive in High Point.
Fastenal purchased the property for $20 million in December.
The company plans to use the High Point distribution center as not only a regional hub within the company’s ‘hub and spoke’ distribution system, but also as the master distribution center for East Coast operations.
The company’s information technology and finance departments will conduct most of the hiring.
For more information, go to https://careers.fastenal.com.
The plan is to gradually expand into the new facility, initially utilizing half of the building and taking over the other half by year-end 2023. The company also operates a 240,000-square-foot facility at 4110 Premier Drive in High Point.
According to Loren Hill, president of High Point Economic Development Corp., the company has at least 371 employees in the city.
“It’s an impressive number of office jobs,” Hill said about the latest expansion plans. “There is considerable office space in this building, so I expect Fastenal will continue to add office jobs and distribution jobs in High Point.”
Richard Craver
Greensboro industrial site sells for $4.32 million
A Birmingham, Ala., commercial real-estate group has spent $4.32 million to buy a 15.82-acre site in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer of the property at 301 Standard Drive is RDF Greensboro LLC, while the seller is OSC Greensboro LLC of Overland Park, Kan. The sale was completed Sept. 4.
The property contains a 109,751-square-foot industrial building with O’Neal Steel as the tenant.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.