Auto Club Group acquires AAA Carolinas
AAA Carolinas announced Thursday it has merged with The Auto Club Group, with Auto Club being the surviving entity. Terms were not disclosed.
Counting AAA Carolinas, Auto Club serves more than 13.5 million members and has 9,600 employees in 13 states,.
Joseph Richardson Jr. will remain as Auto Club’s president and chief executive, while Dave Parsons, who retired as president and chief executive of AAA Carolinas at the end of 2019, will serve in a consulting and advisory role.
Auto Club now has three main hub headquarters in Charlotte, Dearborn, Mich., and Tampa, Fla. The combined organization will provide membership, auto, home and life insurance and travel and financial services to its members.
Richard Craver
Dyehard names Killian as chief executive
Dyehard Fan Supply, a national event and retail merchandise marketing and e-commerce company, said Thursday it has named Scott Killian as chief executive.
Rex Hough, who had served as Dyehard’s chief executive for two years, has joined the leadership team of parent company Teall Capital.
Killian had served as senior vice president for the private label unit of Follett, a Fortune 200 private corporation that operates more than 1,200 college and university bookstores in North America and is one of the largest retailers of college licensed apparel in the industry.
Teall, a private-equity company based in Winston-Salem and Atlanta, created Dyehard in late 2017 after acquiring several companies to offer an expansive national network of best-in-class merchandise capabilities.
Dyehard has handled merchandising programs for many of America’s most notable sporting events and organizations, including Olympic Games, NBA finals, World Series, Davis Cup tennis, MLB All-Star Games, America’s Cup and the U.S. Open.
Richard Craver
Mack Trucks plans to cut 305 jobs at plant
Mack Trucks, based in Greensboro, said Wednesday it plans to eliminate 305 employees at its assembly plant north of Philadelphia by the end of February.
Mack cited the decision affecting its Lower Macungie Township plant on a downturn in the heavy-duty truck market. The cuts represent about 13% of the plant’s payroll.
“We regret having to take this action, but we operate in a cyclical market, and after two years of extremely high volumes, we have to adapt to reduced market demand,” said Mack spokesman Christopher Heffner.
The cuts were expected after Mack said in December that it would need to slow production to cope with reduced demand. Mack expects the North American truck market to be down nearly 30% this year.
The Associated Press
High Point industrial building sells for $1.12M
An industrial building in High Point has been sold for $1.12 million to a Greensboro group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is 2136 BR LLC, an affiliate of Staunton Capital. The seller is Thomasville-Dexel Inc. of High Point.
The 43,277-square-foot building is at 2136 Brevard Road.
