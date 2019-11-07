Atrium to take over Georgia healthcare system
Atrium Health said this week it plans to acquire another Georgia-based health-care system, this time Floyd Health System in Rome.
The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals by state authorities and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
Atrium, based in Charlotte, has 39 hospitals in its network. Floyd has more than 3,300 employees at four hospitals and affiliated providers, foremost at the 304-bed Floyd Medical Center in Rome.
Atrium has pledged to spend $650 million in capital investments on Floyd projects over 11 years, as wells as $80 million in support of Floyd Healthcare Foundation.
In February 2018, Atrium announced it would acquire Navicent Health, which serves central and south Georgia, including Macon, Ga., and Bibb County.
Richard Craver
Mount Airy hospital, High Point group to partner
Northern Regional Hospital, based in Mount Airy, and CHESS, a health-care services company based in High Point, announced Wednesday a patient-care partnership through a value-based care model.
The groups said the model “will benefit medical provider for improving the quality of care and patient health outcomes, while lowering the cost of care through prevention, innovation, care coordination, waste reduction and information sharing.”
CHESS has similar partnerships with Catawba Valley Medical Group, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, AdventHealth Hendersonville, and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Greensboro residential group buys site
A Greensboro residential development group has spent $2.9 million to purchase a portion of a 131.4-acre property at 5300 High Point Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is Retreat at Sedgefield LLC, an affiliate of Berkley Hall Cos. that specializes in owning and developing luxury residential communities in the Carolinas.
The seller is KSL Sedgefield Pilot LLC of Carlsbad, Calif. The transaction involves Lot 2 on the property.
According to Berkley Hall’s website, it owns the Plantation at Pleasant Ridge development at 1101 Berkley Manor Way in Greensboro. It has two apartment projects under development in Greensboro: The Retreat at 68 with 264 units, and The Retreat at Sedgefield with 248 units.
Richard Craver
Collectibles store opens in Reynolda Manor center
ReCollect, a retail store that specializes in new and used collectibles, has opened in Reynolda Manor shopping center in Winston-Salem near the Tiger Kim’s storefront.
The store offers action figures, statues, vintage GI Joes, Marvel legends and trade paperbacks and comics. All books are half off and all comics sell for $1 each. Also for sale are used Blu-rays and DVDs.
Store hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
