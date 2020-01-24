Ashley HomeStore property sells for $8.05M
An Ashley Furniture Industries affiliate has spent $8.05 million to purchase the site of its 40,630-square-foot Ashley HomeStore, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 3.45-acre site at 1150 Hanes Mall Blvd. is SRTJR Winston-Salem LLC of Thomasville, Ga. It has the same address of an Ashley distribution center.
The seller is KG NC Holdings LLC of Yukon, Okla.
Richard Craver
Gildan, Hanesbrands gain ‘A’ score in climate report
Hanesbrands Inc. and Gildan Activewear Inc. said Friday they have received a leadership level A score in the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) 2019 Climate Change Report.
CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.
An A score represents that the companies rank in the top 6% of the 8,400 participating companies which disclosed their efforts related to transparency, best practices and coordinated action on climate change issues.
Hanesbrands said it has voluntarily reported its carbon emissions data since 2010 to the project. It owns the significant majority of its manufacturing and supply chain operations. It has significantly reduced energy use and carbon emissions since implementing an energy management program in 2007.
Gildan has been reporting its environmental performance and climate change impact through CDP’s platform since 2008.
Richard Craver
Pactiv to add 25 jobs in Greensboro
Pactiv Corp., a food packaging manufacturer and distributor, said Friday it will create 25 new jobs in Greensboro as part of spending at least $8 million on capital investment as part of an expansion initiative.
Founded in 1965, Pactiv supplies every major food-service retailer and distributor in North America.
The average wage for all new positions will be $48,200. By comparison, the average annual wage in Guilford County is $47,955.
The company has been made eligible for up to $50,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.
Richard Craver
Old Dominion assisting MLB team to training
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said Friday it will continue its partnership with Major League Baseball by assisting 12 teams with their spring training moves.
Old Dominion, based in Thomasville, has been the official freight carrier for MLB for four years.
The teams being assisted for 2020 are Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.
Before the trucks hit the road, eight of the teams will celebrate the unofficial start of the season with fans, coaches, current players, alumni and team mascots.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.