Asheboro hospital files for bankruptcy protection
Randolph Health, based in Asheboro, announced Friday that it has entered into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, filing its petition with the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the Middle District of North Carolina.
The hospital, which has been struggling financially for years, said it hopes the filing “would resolve Randolph Health’s debt and help secure a partner or successor health system for Randolph County.
“It is the most recent step in a planning process to maintain local health care access.”
Randolph Health’s financial status has become dire enough in the past year that the state legislature passed a bill in 2019 that made the hospital eligible for a $20 million loan through the Rural Health Stabilization program. Randolph County has sent an application to UNC Health for review and recommendation.
Randolph is required to secure a financial sponsor (Randolph County), a commitment to a transition organization that would operate the hospital for up to three years, and a new management or ownership group in which Cone Health of Greensboro has expressed interest.
The hospital said it “will continue to operate under normal course of business. … Patients will have the same access to their health care provider and services with no interruption of care. Randolph Health has also taken necessary steps to ensure employees do not miss a paycheck and continue to receive a benefits package.”
Richard Craver
Gov’t says Fifth Third opened fake accounts like Wells Fargo
CINCINNATI — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank, alleging the bank’s employees opened fake accounts for customers in order to meet aggressive sales targets.
The federal regulator alleged that the bank knew its employees were opening fake accounts from at least 2008 and until 2016, the same year that Wells Fargo admitted its own employees had opened fake accounts to meet aggressive sales goals.
Cincinnati-based Fifth Third says says it had already investigated the allegations and found 1,100 accounts were opened fraudulently out of 10 million existing accounts.
The Associated Press
Aon plans takeover of Willis Towers in $30B all-stock deal
LONDON — Aon is buying rival benefits and risk consultant Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal valued at $30 billion.
Aon said Monday that it will give Willis Towers stock owners slightly more than one Aon share for each of their shares in what amounts to a 16% premium to the stock’s closing price Friday. The announcement comes about a year after Aon said it was no longer considering a buyout of its rival. The companies expect the deal to close in the first half of 2021, pending shareholder approval. Aon CEO Greg Case will run the combined company.
The Associated Press
