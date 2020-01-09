Events company moving to Mocksville
Special Event Services, which provides audio, lighting, design, staging and live-event production equipment and services, said Wednesday that it has begun construction on a 52,000-square-foot headquarters building in Mocksville.
The Winston-Salem company, founded in 1986 by Jim Brammer and Jeff Cranfill, will be located on a 15-acre site at 216 Angell Knoll Ave.
The company expects to begin operations there in November with a workforce of 50 and plans for “a few hires.” It has 300 employees worldwide with offices in Nashville, Tenn., New York, Boston and San Diego, and plans for an office in Las Vegas.
It plans to maintain its 30,000-square-foot facility at 3135 Indiana Ave. in Winston-Salem for its Special Events Transportation unit and for long-term storage needs.
The Mocksville facility will include conference rooms, offices and warehouse space. There are plans to include a rehearsal facility that will allow artists and productions to practice in a space set up to simulate the venue where they will be performing.
The general contractor is Fourth Elm Construction of Kernersville. The project architect is CJMW Architecture, and the engineer is Stimmel Associates, both of Winston Salem.
Asheboro business to close, eliminating 124 jobs
MAS US Holdings Inc., an apparel manufacturer, has filed a WARN Act notice that it will close its plant in Asheboro by March 31 that would affect 124 employees.
The plant is at 601 E. Pritchard St. Operations are scheduled to end by Jan. 31.
The company did not give a reason for closing.
Officials said the company would provide the required 60 days’ worth of salary and benefits to the employees.
Richard Craver
MicroBachelors gets $1M from Truist Foundation
The Truist Foundation said Wednesday it is providing a $1 million grant to edX to support the launch of the global nonprofit’s MicroBachelors programs.
It is the first credit-backed, stackable credential in online learning initiative.
The MicroBachelors programs from edX offer transferable skills to learners in areas such as information technology and computer science to provide a pathway to a bachelor’s degree.
The programs are designed for adults who do not have a college degree and believe they need additional education to advance in their careers.
The programs are priced at about $166 per credit with between three to five courses required.
The first edX MicroBachelors programs are IT career framework from Western Governors University; and computer science fundamentals from New York University.
Additional programs from Arizona State University are planned.
To learn more about MicroBachelors programs on edX, go to www.edx.org/microbachelors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.