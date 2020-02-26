American grabs top market share at PTI
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday that passenger boardings at the airport were up 7.2% year over year during January.
There were 78,453 boardings, compared with 73,172 a year ago.
American Airlines and its affiliates were the top airline carrier at PTI during January with 31,790 boardings, up 10.3%. The airline held a 40.4% market share for boardings.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates were in second place at 29,383 boardings, up 1.6%. It holds 37.5% of the market share.
United Airlines and its affiliates had 10,388 boardings, up 9.8%, while Spirit Airlines was at 4,369, up 21.9%. Spirit began service at PTI in September 2018.
Allegiant Air was at 2,377 boardings, up 8.2%.
Charlotte group buys four Burke Street lots
Carolina Capital Real Estate Partners, based in Charlotte, has spent $2.15 million to buy four lots on Burke Street from two local couples, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The properties, identified as lots 1C, 7C, 102A and 103B, were bought by CCRP Burke Street LLC.
The sellers were Gair and Robert Jewell and Roger Linville II and Dianne Linville. The sale was completed Sunday.
Surrey Bancorp has profit decrease in fourth quarter
Surrey Bancorp reported Wednesday a 28.5% decrease in fourth-quarter net income to $1.13 million. Diluted earnings were 27 cents, down 11 cents from a year ago.
Loan income rose 2.9% to $3.22 million. Its provision for loan losses was $46,000, compared with $161,000 a year ago. Fee income dropped 13% to $774,000.
For the full year, net income was down 3.7% to $4.91 million.
Total assets were $329.5 million on Dec 31, compared with $309.1 million a year ago.
Surrey, based in Mount Airy, has two branches in Mount Airy and one each in Elkin, North Wilkesboro, Pilot Mountain and Stuart, Va.
First Reliance to open Stratford branch
First Reliance Bank said Tuesday it plans to open in early May its first branch in Winston-Salem at 536 S. Stratford Road. It has gained permission for the branch from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
The bank, its lone branch in North Carolina, has operated at 3069 Trenwest Drive, Suite 101, since October 2017.
The Stratford Road location once served as a branch for High Point Bank and Trust before it was bought by BNC Bancorp in 2016. BNC was subsequently bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners in 2017. The branch has not been in use since BNC closed it in 2016.
First Reliance is the 18th bank with at least one branch in Forsyth County, as well as the 21st in the Winston-Salem metropolitan area. The bank has Andy McDowell as city executive for Winston-Salem.
