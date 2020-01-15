Allegiant begins service to Nashville, Tenn., in June
Allegiant said Tuesday it will add a twice-weekly nonstop route from Piedmont Triad International Airport to Nashville (Tenn.) International Airport, beginning June 5.
The airline is offering an initial one-way fare as low as $44 for flights booked by Thursday for travel by Aug. 17.
Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at www.Allegiant.com.
Kevin Baker, executive director of Piedmont Triad International Airport, said a flight route to Nashville “is one that our passengers have wanted for some time now, and we believe that it will be great for our market.”
“Like all new service, we have to use it or we will lose it, so we encourage the community to visit Nashville this summer.”
Richard Craver
Childress Properties sells Lexington property
Childress Properties LLC has agreed to sell 107.3 acres for $700,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday. The buyer is New Ventures Land Development LLC of Lexington.
The property is at 122 Webb Road, according to the Davidson Tax Parcel website.
South Marshall Street building sells for $825,000
A downtown Winston-Salem office condominium unit has sold for $825,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The four-story, 8,491-square-foot property is at 1111 S. Marshall St.
The buyer is Davidson MBA LLC of Winston-Salem. The seller is Summit Property Holdings LLC of Winston-Salem.
McNeely Pest Control buys Hendersonville company
McNeely Pest Control, based in Winston-Salem, said Tuesday it has acquired Hendersonville Pest Control of Hendersonville. Terms were not disclosed.
The company, owned and operated by Mark Brown, has been in business since 1960.
Scott McNeely, president of McNeely Pest Control, said the Henderson company’s work force will be retained “and we do anticipate adding additional staff.”
The company covers the Hendersonville area, along with western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.
McNeely provides service throughout central and western North Carolina, southern Virginia and upstate South Carolina.
Richard Craver
Piedmont Centre tract sells for $1.27 million
A five-acre tract in High Point’s Piedmont Centre business park was sold for $1.27 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer is Canter Properties LLC, an affiliate of Canter Power Systems of Greensboro. The seller is Spectrum Holdings LLC of Greensboro.
The property was identified as lot 5, section four in the park.
Richard Craver
Forsyth Tech offers job-search help in King
Forsyth Technical Community College is offering job-search skills programs at the King Public Library from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
The library is located at 101 Pilot View Drive. The free service is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Services include: writing resumes and cover letters; assistance in completing on-line applications; learning interview techniques; setting-up emails; filing unemployment claims; and acquiring tips on looking for job listings.
