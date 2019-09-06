Allegacy sets Sept. 18 grand opening for branch
Allegacy Federal Credit Union will host a grand opening ceremony at 4 p.m. Sept. 18 for its High Point branch at 3015 East River Way in the Palladium shopping center.
It is Allegacy’s third branch in Guilford County and 17th overall.
The branch features a new floor plan design with guided experience, inside Interactive Teller technology, an open lobby with member engagement pods, along with a learning center to host community events and seminars.
In connection with the branch opening, Allegacy said it will offer at all of its branches auto loan rates as low as 1.99%, as well as a 1.95% interest rate on new Money Market Accounts. The offer is good beginning Monday and lasting through Sept. 27.
More details, including other community events, can be found at www.allegacy.org/GrandOpening.
Richard Craver
Skyline bank gains federal OK for Mocksville branch
Parkway Acquisition Corp., parent company of Skyline National Bank, has been approved to open a branch at 119 Gaither St. in Mocksville, according to the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency.
The branch is a former BB&T branch. The approval was granted Aug. 27 and disclosed Friday.
Parkway, based in Floyd, Va., acquired a bigger presence in North Carolina in July 2018 when it spent $14.5 million to buy Great State Bank of Wilkesboro.
The deal gave Skyline branches in Boone, Wilkesboro and Yadkinville, and loan production offices in Lenoir and Shelby.
Richard Craver
Nucor announces chief executive succession plan
Nucor Corp. said Friday that John Ferriola plans to retire as chairman and chief executive on Dec. 31.
Ferriola, 67, has served as chairman since 2014 and as chief executive since 2013. He is a 28-year veteran of Nucor.
Nucor’s board of directors has elected Leon Topalian as president and chief operating officer with his duties beginning Thursday. Topalian, 51, will succeed Ferriola as chief executive on Jan. 1.
Topalian has served as an executive vice president of Nucor from 2017 to 2019 and a vice president from 2013 to 2017. He has been employed by Nucor in various capacities since 1996, including serving as general manager at two Nucor facilities.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.